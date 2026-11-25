Eichel And Connelly Lead Golden Knights Past Slumping Oilers: The Hockey News Morning Skate
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 2:00 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Vegas Golden Knights' victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers, Trevor Connelly's hot start to his rookie season, and more.
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