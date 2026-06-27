Eight 2027 NHL UFAs Who Can Sign Contract Extensions On July 1

The 2026 UFA class lost most of its star power well before they became free agents, and when looking at the 2027 UFA class, the same could be expected. Highlighted by Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, and Sidney Crosby, we discuss eight players who can sign contract extensions on July 1.
The 2026 off-season will be the final year when NHL players are eligible to sign eight-year contracts.
Following the change to the collective bargaining agreement, players signing extensions will be able to sign for a max term of seven years, while players signing with new teams can sign for six years.
When July 1 rolls around, players with one year remaining on their contract become eligible to sign extensions. This year, that list includes some true superstars.
The 2027 UFA class is set to be an exciting one, but on July 1, that can change if these players decide to sign extensions:
Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
Arguably the NHL’s best defenseman is set for a massive pay raise. Cale Makar is currently the 13th highest-paid defender in the NHL, earning $9 million a season. The Colorado Avalanche will almost assuredly make him the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL and the highest-paid player on their team.
Makar completed his sixth point-per-game-or-better season of his career in 2025-26, and all signs point to him continuing to dominate. No player may be less of a risk to sign on July 1 than the 27-year-old Makar.
Quinn Hughes, D, Minnesota Wild
Like Makar, Quinn Hughes is arguably the best defenseman in the NHL and instantly transformed the Minnesota Wild into one of the best teams in the NHL. The fit in Minnesota is perfect, and GM Bill Guerin is more than willing to go all in.
Hughes has shown he is more than willing to work out a deal with the Wild. Whether that is a max-term deal, or a short-term deal, or if it’s on July 1 or a later date, Hughes and the Wild seem to be trending toward a contract extension sooner, rather than later.
Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning may sign and announce a contract extension as soon as the window opens. Kucherov is on the brink of several franchise records, and Kucherov embodies what the Lightning organization is about.
The team runs through him, and at 33 years old, he is still among the best players in the NHL. The winner of the 2025-26 Hart Trophy scored 44 goals and 130 points in 76 games this past season and shows no signs of slowing down. A max-term deal might be a stretch, but it’s not impossible.
Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Even more so than Kucherov, Sidney Crosby represents the Pittsburgh Penguins. His entire 21-year NHL career has been spent in Pittsburgh, and although he is 38, he plans to play multiple seasons in the NHL beyond next year.
He’s shown he is more than capable of carrying the Penguins franchise offensively, and for as long as he wants to play hockey, the Penguins will continue to sign him as quickly as possible.
Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils
Although he is the subject of trade talk, Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils are more likely to sign an extension on July 1 rather than be dealt.
The captain has spent all nine years of his NHL career with the Devils since being drafted first overall in 2017. Hischier is among the best defensive forwards in the NHL while becoming a consistent 60-70 point scorer. He is the perfect complement to Jack Hughes, and another long-term deal should be coming soon.
Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone is quite the curious case. When healthy, he is a productive right winger who is often considered one of the best defensive wingers in the NHL. The downside is that he seemingly deals with at least one major injury per season and is now 34 years old.
The Vegas Golden Knights will likely keep their captain, but the term and dollar figure are among the more interesting things to watch this off-season. Although Stone and the Golden Knights can sign a deal on July 1, it wouldn’t be surprising to see GM Kelly McCrimmon wait to see how things unfold. On the flip side, when McCrimmon is ready, he usually wastes no time extending his players.
Carter Hart, G, Vegas Golden Knights
His play in the Stanley Cup final wasn’t always pretty, but throughout the first three rounds, Carter Hart showed that he still has the makings of a No. 1 netminder in the NHL.
While that could be a similar case to Stone, where the Golden Knights would rather see a bigger sample size of what Hart can bring, there is risk where he becomes a top 10ish goaltender in the NHL and demands a massive contract, something the Golden Knights aren’t in a position to offer.
Alex DeBrincat, RW, Detroit Red Wings
Of all the players on this list, Alex DeBrincat is the least likely to sign an extension with his team, unless he is traded before then.
DeBrincat’s future with the Detroit Red Wings is very dependent on what the Red Wings elect to do with Dylan Larkin. All signs point to Larkin being traded, and it wouldn’t make much sense for the Red Wings to extend a 28-year-old DeBrincat when the team is likely heading towards a rebuild or retool.
Whatever the case may be, DeBrincat is still eligible to sign an extension on July 1.
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