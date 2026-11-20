John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 3:30 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:30 PM
This hasn't been a great year for Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin or many other NHL veterans. But at the age of 41, Corey Perry continues to make an impact with the Los Angeles Kings — even if it requires spending more time in the penalty box than on the scoresheet.
In a year where Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are finally starting to show their age, it's easy to look at the lack of offensive production coming from Corey Perry and conclude that the 41-year-old is yet another example of Father Time being undefeated.
And yet, in a 4-3 overtime shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, the former 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner found a way to make an impact — even if it required spending more time in the penalty box than on the scoresheet.
Nine seconds after Toronto's John Tavares gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead, Perry dropped the gloves with Brandon Duhaime in the final minutes of the first period. Two seconds later, Los Angeles' Scott Laughton kept the hostility going by fighting Teddy Blueger.
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When asked what precipitated the pair of fights, Perry took a bite of a post-game slice of pizza and shrugged. After all, it's now a part of his job.
"I just had one a couple of nights ago," he said of his Nov. 12 fight against New York Islanders' Tony DeAngelo. "We were down 2-0. That's just the way the game was going. That's all."
That's the value of why the Kings, who traded Perry to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the deadline last year, brought him back on a one-year, $1-million contract.
As the second-oldest player in the NHL — only Brent Burns, who was born 68 days earlier, is older — Perry recognizes that he is not a 50-goal scorer or a point per game player anymore. He's no longer playing on the top-six.
But while Ovechkin has struggled to adapt to a world where he isn't a goal-scorer anymore, Perry, who has as many fights as he does goals this season, has carved out a niche for himself as a scrappy, fourth-liner who can still change the momentum of a game.
Against the Maple Leafs, it meant waking up a team that had lost four of its past five games and was slipping further and further away from a playoff spot.
"I definitely think that there are certain things inside a game that can change with fighting," said Kings coach Peter Laviolette. "Hats off to both Corey and Scott for jumping in there when you're down. It shows that there's no quit."
This hasn't been a great year for the NHL's former superstars or for players whose birth year begins with a "1".
Ovechkin has one goal in 20 games. Crosby, who has been a point-per-game player for 21 consecutive seasons, has just 14 points in 21 games. Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi are the only players over the age of 35 who are in the top-50 in scoring.
Perry, meanwhile, is showing why he's reached five Stanley Cup finals in the past seven years. And why he'll once again be in high demand for a contender at the trade deadline, if the Kings can't get themselves back in a playoff spot.
"This hasn't been the start that we wanted — certainly, in the season — and certainly not the start that we wanted tonight," said Laviolette. "You've got a couple of guys that stand up in there and try to swing that momentum for their team. I think that was big for both of them.
"That's big for our group."
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