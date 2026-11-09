Kings' Disappointing Start Highlights GM Holland's Need For A Reset

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Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Nov 9, 2026 4:00 PM
Updated Nov 9, 2026 4:17 PM
The Los Angeles Kings have been one of the NHL's biggest disappointments this season, and GM Ken Holland's slew of veteran acquisitions are not working out as hoped. Should Holland pivot from trying to win now?
The Los Angeles Kings have had a disastrous start to the season, winning just five of 15 games, with eight of their 10 losses coming in regulation.
Only the woeful Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks sit lower than L.A. in the Western Conference standings, and their schedule isn't getting any easier.
There's a chance that the Kings are in even bigger trouble just a month from now, and in this writer's opinion, it's now clearer than ever that GM Ken Holland must change course with an eye on rebuilding for the long haul.
Pivoting from trying to be a playoff team to one that will need patience and a major rebuild almost assuredly doesn't sit well with Holland, and we understand why.
Holland has been one of the most successful GMs in the modern age due to his outstanding work with the Detroit Red Wings, but following up on that success with other jobs – including his time with the Edmonton Oilers and the Kings – has proven to be difficult.
And now, after doubling down on his blueprint for success by making acquiring even more veterans — Mats Zucarello, Erik Haula while also bringing back Scott Laughton and Corey Perry — it's obvious that Holland’s plan isn't working.
This team needs desperately to start trading away players in exchange for draft picks and prospects. That process began in earnest with what THN draft expert Tony Ferrari praised as a strong performance at the 2026 draft. But the Kings have to get younger, right away, even if they take a lateral or backward step and miss the playoffs this season.
Things haven’t been going right for Los Angeles for some time now. Center Quentin Byfield hasn't panned out as a superstar as hoped. Sixteen of their players are 30 or older (!) and eight players are scheduled to be UFAs, including goalies Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg.
At a time in the season when there are few seller teams, the Kings could dictate the market for their players, and start stockpiling talent for the long run.
The Kings' playoff streak of five consecutive seasons is looking more likely to end with each passing day.
With five straight first-round exits, there wasn't exactly a ton to be excited about in that stretch, but this team's competitive window is rapidly closing. Holland needs to be proactive in minimizing the pain of this transition and fill up the cupboards with as many future assets as possible.
Holland values his veterans, but there can be no more stop-gap, quick-fix measures for this Kings team. They've squeezed all the juice out of their players, and they’re left with a husk of a team that intimidates no opponent.
Coming to that conclusion can be the most difficult step for a GM in the rebuilding process, but it's Holland's responsibility as a leader in the front office to make the tough decisions that will benefit the fortunes of the franchise for the long run.
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