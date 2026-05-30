Finland Defeats Canada, Switzerland Beats Norway To Shape Up World Championship Final

Switzerland and Finland advance from the semifinal to feature in the 2026 World Championship gold medal game on Sunday. Meanwhile, Norway and Canada will face off in the bronze medal game.
The gold medal game for the 2026 IIHF World Championship is set.
With wins in their semifinal outings, Switzerland and Finland will compete for gold on Sunday at the 2026 World Championship.
Switzerland cruised past Norway with a 6-0 victory on Saturday, maintaining its perfect record at this tournament. With that win, the host nation has secured its third straight top-two finish, but is hoping it can get the best of Finland for Switzerland's chance at its first-ever World Championship title.
The Finns, on the other hand, are coming off a 4-2 victory against an impressive Canadian team. Finland hasn't achieved a podium finish at this tournament since 2022, when they won the competition.
While Switzerland and Finland will compete for the gold medal at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada and Norway will get a chance at bronze earlier in the day at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Not far behind them is Roman Josi, who has five goals and 12 points in nine games, and Nico Hischier with six goals and 11 points, also in nine appearances.
Aleksander Barkov is Finland's leading scorer going into the gold medal game. After picking up a goal and an assist in their win against Canada, Barkov has 11 points in nine games.
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