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Fired Leafs GM Brad Treliving's Body Of Work Speaks For Itself

Ken Campbell
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The Toronto Maple Leafs are worse off now than they were before hiring Brad Treliving in the first place, says Ken Campbell. The team parted with Treliving on Monday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs fired the GM whose mandate was to take a contending team and make it better, but who did the opposite.

In fact, it's almost impossible to point to any aspect of the current Maple Leafs where things are not worse now than when Treliving succeeded Kyle Dubas almost three years ago.

The roster moves, and the coach Treliving hired to guide this roster, speak for themselves.

Ken Campbell reacts to the Toronto Maple Leafs parting with GM Brad Treliving.

In fact, you could argue that relative to expectation, this might be the worst season in Maple Leafs history.

And relative to the roster he started with, you'd have a hard time not putting Treliving in the John Ferguson Jr. and Gerry McNamara range when it comes to all-time GMs.

Watch the video column up above for more reaction and analysis about the Leafs parting with Treliving.

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