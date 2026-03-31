Toronto Maple Leafs Fire GM Brad Treliving: 'Club Must Chart A New Course'

The Toronto Maple Leafs let go of GM Brad Treliving near the end of his third season with the club.
Treliving leaves the Leafs near the end of his third season at the helm. The team will conduct a formal GM search as soon as possible, according to TSN and The Athletic insider Pierre LeBrun.
Toronto made the playoffs in the first two seasons under Treliving, winning the first round against the Ottawa Senators last season before losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers in the second round.
But with a 31-30-13 record in 2025-26, the Leafs could be eliminated from playoff contention as soon as Monday. They're second-last in the Atlantic Division.
"Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city," Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement.
"Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership. The organization is grateful for all that Brad has contributed in his nearly three years with the Maple Leafs and we wish him and his family the very best."
Treliving was hired in May 2023 to replace Kyle Dubas and elevate the Leafs as they pursued a Stanley Cup championship.
During his tenure, the team brought in active Leafs Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua and more in trades. They also signed Max Domi, Anthony Stolarz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Treliving also re-signed Auston Matthews to a four-year contract worth $13.25 million annually, William Nylander to an eight-year contract worth $11.5 million annually, Matthew Knies to a six-year deal and a $7.75-million cap hit, Joseph Woll to a three-year deal with a roughly $3.67-million cap hit and John Tavares to a four-year extension worth just under $4.4 million per season.
The biggest departure during the three years is Mitch Marner, Toronto's top scorer last season, who went to the Vegas Golden Knights last summer in a sign-and-trade deal.
Players who have come and gone during Treliving's tenure include Tyler Bertuzzi, Scott Laughton, Nicolas Roy, Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson.
Among staff moves, Treliving fired coach Sheldon Keefe and replaced him with Craig Berube, who won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.
While Berube helped the team get to the second round for the second time in two decades, the team has fallen out of the playoff race this season, winning just four of 17 games since the Olympic break.
Berube has reportedly been given no indication about his future at this time, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.
Treliving finishes his reign as Leafs GM with a 139-92-27 record. The squad faces the Anaheim Ducks on the road Monday at 10 p.m. ET.
Pelley is set to meet with the media on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.
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