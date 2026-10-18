Five 2027 NHL RFAs Who Will Be Due For Big Raises

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026 3:01 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 3:01 PM
There are still 2026 NHL restricted free agents who haven't signed contracts yet, but that shouldn't stop teams from looking at their 2027 RFA class and locating who is due for massive pay raises.
Although two 2026 restricted free agents may need a contract, it’s never too early to start looking at who could earn big raises in 2027.
The Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes remain at odds with Simon Edvinsson and Alexander Nikishin, as both defensemen would rather be traded than sign an extension.
Despite Nikishin and Edvinsson being without contracts, some 2027 RFAs have already signed extensions. Macklin Celebrini, Fraser Minten, Ryan Leonard, Zeev Buium, Luke Evangelista, Oliver Moore, Braeden Bowman, Justin Sourdif, Tristan Luneau, and Noah Ostlund have already signed contracts that won't kick in until July 1, 2027.
Today, we look at five 2027 RFAs who are due for big raises.
Will Smith, RW, San Jose Sharks
Unlike his linemate Celebrini, Will Smith has not received a contract extension from the San Jose Sharks. Smith had a massive sophomore season, scoring 24 goals and 59 points in 69 games, ranking second on the Sharks in both statistics.
To start the 2026-27 season, the 21-year-old has notched three goals and six points in eight games, recording 19:51 of ice time.
Smith might not earn what Celebrini signed for ($18.8 million AAV), but he’ll sign for north of 10 million. Other stars who recently signed contracts, like Cutter Gauthier (13.5 million AAV), Adam Fantilli (13.75 million AAV), and Ryan Leonard (10.5 million AAV), are strong comparables for Smith. However, the salary cap is expected to rise by $9.5 million.
Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild
Jesper Wallstedt completed his rookie year last season and was spectacular, stealing the No. 1 spot for the Minnesota Wild when the playoffs rolled around. He posted a .916 save percentage in 35 games and won 18.
In the playoffs, his numbers dipped slightly, with his save percentage falling to a very respectable .906. To start the 2026-27 season, the 23-year-old has won five of his first seven appearances, posting a .921 SP as the bona fide No.1 with Filip Gustavsson injured.
Gustavsson remains out for an unknown timeline, and if Wallstedt keeps excelling, he’ll earn a massive pay raise.
Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
Of all the 2027 RFAs, Matvei Michkov is the hardest to predict. His skill is undeniable, but the 21-year-old spent the entire 2025-26 season at odds with coach Rick Tocchet. The coaching staff asked him to play on the left wing, change his style, and get into better shape.
Still, he posted 20 goals and 51 points in 81 games.
This season, Michkov entered the season in better shape, but the Philadelphia Flyers are a mess. Michkov has posted four goals in his first nine games, but his ice time has increased by only five seconds. While those numbers are far from eye-popping, he leads the team with four goals and five points.
Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis Blues
Like Wallstedt, Joel Hofer has taken over as the No. 1 goalie from veteran Jordan Binnington and is excelling early in the season.
Hofer played a career-high 46 games last season, recording a .910 SP. This season, Hofer has started five of the first seven games and posted a .906 SP. At 26, Hofer is entering his prime and could land a massive contract.
With Binnington entering unrestricted free agency and possibly leaving, Hofer will soon be the starting goalie with no one to challenge him.
thehockeynews.com'Joel Hofer Is Canada's Next Goaltender,' NHL Analyst Has High Praise For St. Louis Blues' NetminderJoel Hofer has picked up where he left off, looking dominant for the St. Louis Blues. His performances are gaining national recognition; notably, former NHL goaltender and current TSN analyst Jamie McLennan said, "Joel Hofer is Canada's next goaltender."
Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues
Jimmy Snuggerud has been a huge offensive threat since joining the St. Louis Blues. In 85 games, the 22-year-old has scored 26 goals and 60 points. He missed part of last season with an injury; still, he notched 21 goals and 51 points in 70 games.
He’s started the 2026-27 season with four goals and five points in eight games, but Snuggerud, Robert Thomas, and Dylan Holloway still haven’t kicked into gear. When they do, Snuggerud’s production is expected to rise.
With a lethal shot and underrated playmaking, Snuggerud could sign a contract that might catch some fans off guard.
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