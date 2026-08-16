Five Alternate Jerseys NHL Teams Should Bring Back

The big trend in alternate jerseys these days is reimagining old designs that people already liked, but there are some too iconic to simply "remix." Here are the top five.
The NHL is having a partnership with Fanatics for the 2026-27 season regarding new alternate uniforms for all 32 teams, which are called 'Hometown Remix' jerseys.
There have been a few rumors regarding what some jerseys will look like for specific teams. But in the meantime, let's think back to some of the best alternate jerseys in league history.
Third jerseys are a tradition that goes back way longer than you probably think. For reference, the Boston Bruins had alternate jerseys as early as the 40's.
They've become big business for the NHL in the 21st century, to the point where most teams have multiple jerseys outside of the traditional home and away in any given season.
But which alternates have been abandoned and need to be brought back?
Note that this list will not include jerseys that used to be the main uniform and later were brought back as alternates. The Coyote Kachina, Flames Blasty, and the Christmas Tree Devils were loved, but those don't count here.
We also won't consider Reverse Retros, Stadium Series jerseys, or anything like that. These had to be the official thirds at some point in franchise history.
Here's the top five:
5. Pittsburgh Penguins Powder Blue (2008-11)
The Pittsburgh Penguins powder blue threads will probably never return because the team itself somehow thinks it's cursed. Nonetheless, it's a color that you just don't see very much around the league. Let's be grown-ups about this and bring it back.
They were famously used in the 2008 Winter Classic, but were also used as an alternate jersey for a handful of years.
4. Florida Panthers Navy Blue (1998-2003)
The first alternate jerseys in Florida Panthers history were also their best, contrasting the deep blue field with the bright red and gold of the normal trim on their home jerseys.
The Panthers have a long history of non-standard jerseys ranging from "pretty good" (the navy-and-sky from 2009-11) to "incredible" (the 2022-23 Reverse Retros), so it's no surprise that their first foray into thirds just became their normal dark jerseys from 2007-11.
3. Dallas Stars "Skyline" Green (2021-25)
The Dallas Stars just got rid of these, but the neon green of the "Skyline" jerseys does what an alternate jersey should do: Stand out from the crowd.
There aren't a lot of teams in NHL history that wear green as their primary color in the first place, but the Stars went a step beyond and hit what I thought was a home run.
2. Ottawa Senators Black 'O' (2011-17)
I love when a franchise tries to evoke the jerseys of teams past, and the Ottawa Senators got it exactly right with the black 'O'. Especially given the benefit of seeing the same jersey remade with the other two Sens' colors in 2014 (white) and 2017 (red).
We don't have to overthink this. They seem to know they had a winner on their hands, which is why they keep going back to it.
1. Montreal Canadiens Blue Stripes (2006-07)
This is the only time in Montreal Canadiens history the legendary blue stripe across the front of the Habs' red jerseys was applied to the white ones, and it was a home-run decision.
They've gotten a little too cute with all their alternates over the last 20 years or so. Only the 2016 Winter Classic jerseys, which are in the same spirit as these, come close to what they achieved with this one-off.
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