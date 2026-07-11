Five NHL Teams Still One Piece Away From Contending After Free Agency
Nearly two weeks into free agency, most NHL rosters are complete, but a handful are still just one missing piece away from being true contenders.
The majority of the big-name NHL free agents have come and gone so far.
With what seems like 20-plus teams buying, there will always be a few teams that still need a little extra to be considered contenders.
Let’s take a look at which teams those are and what they need to make that jump to contender status.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers wouldn’t have been on this list if the Anaheim Ducks had decided not to match the $18 million AAV offer sheet the Flyers threw Carlsson’s way, but they did, so they’re on the list.
The Flyers got extremely hot after the Olympic break and then brought that into the playoffs, where they took down Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. In their second-round matchup, what the Carolina Hurricanes had that Philly didn’t was elite center depth and a true No.1 center in Sebastian Aho.
The blueline could also use a bit of work, but if they’re able to make Christian Dvorak a second-line center instead of a first, it would make their depth chart look much better. GM Daniel Briere and his staff will have to address this at some point before another power winger, Porter Martone, decides he wants out of Philadelphia, similar to when Cutter Gauthier requested a trade.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are in a similar boat to the Flyers: they brought a young team into the post-season, saw some success, but ultimately fell to the Hurricanes. For Kent Hughes and Co., they don’t need a top-line guy down the middle; they need someone for the second line.
Jake Evans, Phillip Danault, and Oliver Kapanen were all very solid for the Habs, but when you get deeper in the playoffs, you need high-end players at that position.
Although they aren’t part of his trade list, Dylan Larkin is very likely to leave Detroit, and Montreal is a team with assets and the aspirations to pay a premium for a player of his caliber.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers went to two consecutive Cup finals, but each time it ended in the same result, and with the team heading into a short window with Connor McDavid’s future up in the air, they need to make moves soon.
The Oilers need to add another top-six forward who is responsible in his own end and has the skill to play with either Leon Draisaitl or McDavid.
As it stands, DailyFaceoff.com has Isaac Howard on McDavid’s left wing, and although he has shown flashes of being a really good player, if they want to show McDavid they’re serious, they’ll have to enter the trade market for a top-six winger.
Limited assets are what really hold Edmonton back from making a splash, but if they’re able to find a good winger who can complement their top-six as well as their penalty kill, they have to pounce on that opportunity.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings losing Anze Kopitar really hurt the team, as he was still a very good player in the later stages of his career. The Kings also might have signed the best contract of the entire off-season as they added Mats Zuccarello for just $1 million on a one-year deal after putting up 54 points in 59 games.
The issue for the Kings is the same as for a lot of teams: they need another top-six center. Quinton Byfield will likely start the year as their top-line center, but the former second-overall pick has been fairly inconsistent throughout his career.
This is another team that should at least be calling Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman about Larkin, and if the Toronto Maple Leafs struggle early on and Auston Matthews asks out, they need to be the first team at the door with donuts in hand for Matthews.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs had a disastrous season, which led to GM Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube being shown the door. Luckily for them, they got a top-six winger on an entry-level deal with Gavin McKenna.
Adding hometown boy Darren Raddysh helps their blueline a lot, and it makes it a decent unit, especially if Chris Tanev makes a full recovery and looks the way he did in the 2024-25 season. What the Leafs need isn’t something very easy to obtain: another top-six forward.
When Mitch Marner left the lineup, there was a clear hole in their top-six. Maybe Easton Cowan makes a huge jump and fills that void, or does Jack Roslovic fit in like a glove with Matthews? It’s all a big question mark for the team; if they’re able to provide Matthews with an elite running mate who can complement his play along with the other skilled forwards in their top-six, they could seriously be back in contention talks.
If any of these teams make the listed moves, it doesn’t mean they’re going to be the favourites for the Stanley Cup; it just means they will have to be looked at as one of the NHL’s best teams that have a chance to compete for it all.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.