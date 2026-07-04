How Should The Oilers Deploy The New Andersen-Jarry Goaltending Tandem

Goaltending has been a major problem for Edmonton in recent years, and Bowman knew he couldn’t run it back with the same tandem of veterans Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram in 2026-27. But Jarry is still under contract for the next two seasons at a salary cap hit of $5.375 million per season, and Bowman wasn’t going to find a home for the goalie whose struggles were plain to see last year. So Ingram moved on instead, and it’s now a tandem of Jarry and Andersen as Edmonton’s top two goalies.