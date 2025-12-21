Five Of The NHL's Hottest Teams Ahead Of The Christmas Break

As the NHL speeds toward its holiday break, there are some teams in better shape than others. Of course, no team can lock up a Stanley Cup playoff spot at this time of year, but all teams want to give their players something to be happy about before they head home to spend time with their families.

With that in mind, let’s look at five teams that are thriving. You don’t have to be at the top of the standings to make this list. You just have to look strong in one way or another. Let’s get to it, in alphabetical order:

1. Buffalo Sabres

Hot Streak: Five straight wins, 7-3-0 record in past 10 games

The Lowdown: The Buffalo Sabres’ sub-par season resulted in the firing of now-former GM Kevyn Adams on Monday, but Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff – who is also at risk of being dismissed – has coaxed strong play out of his Sabres players in the past four games.

Buffalo has beaten soft touches in the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken, but they’ve also handled the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders, both of which are currently in a playoff position.

The Sabres have been on a roll, thanks in no small part to their improved defense, which has allowed just 11 goals in their last five games. Buffalo still has the NHL’s seventh-worst goals-against average at 3.35 per game, so there’s still room for improvement.

But in the two games before the holiday break, they’ll have serious tests against the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators. And if the Sabres are intent on saving Ruff’s job, they’re going to need to be as effective as they’ve been of late.

2. Colorado Avalanche

Hot Streak: Four straight wins, 8-1-1 record in past 10 games

The Lowdown: The Colorado Avalanche is the NHL’s best team this season with a 25-2-7 mark. Since Nov. 2, they’re an astonishing 18-1-2 – and in their current four-game win streak, they’ve beaten the Florida Panthers, Kraken, Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets.

One of the crazy things about Colorado’s record this season is they’re 0-4 in shootouts – one of the worst records in the league in that regard. But otherwise, the Avs have the best offense in the NHL, averaging 4.00 goals per game. Their defense is also the league’s best at an average of 2.21 goals-against per game.

The only flaw in the Avalanche’s game is their power play, which currently ranks 28th in the league at 15.3 percent efficiency.

The Avalanche have got two games left before the holiday break, and while the two teams they’ll be taking on – the Utah Mammoth and Minnesota Wild – aren’t pushovers, Colorado will still be expected to head into the break on a positive note.

3. Dallas Stars

Hot Streak: Three straight wins, 7-2-1 record in past 10 games

The Lowdown: Heading into the season, the Dallas Stars were one of the favorite picks to go far this season – and through 36 games, they haven’t disappointed, posting a 24-7-5 record to sit in second place in the Central Division and the entire NHL, four points behind the Avalanche.

Furthermore, since Nov. 23, the Stars have an 11-2-1 mark. That's the joint-best record in the NHL, along with fellow Central club Minnesota.

And before the holiday break, Dallas has very winnable games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. If Dallas is going to catch and pass Colorado, they’ll need every win they can muster.

4. Florida Panthers

Hot Streak: 7-2-1 record in past 10 games

The Lowdown: The Panthers were a significant disappointment coming out of the gate, putting up a 12-12-2 record through Dec. 4.

However, since then, they’ve gone 7-2-0, and they’re now just one point out of a playoff spot, and three points away from the top of the Atlantic Division, with two games in hand on the leaders, Detroit.

Florida will be taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in their final game ahead of the holiday break. The Panthers have been riding a highly potent offense, producing at least four goals in three of their past four wins.

The rest of the league should know by now that underestimating the back-to-back, defending Cup champs is a grave mistake.

5. Minnesota Wild

Hot Streak: Seven straight wins, 8-2-0 record in past 10 games

The Lowdown: The Wild haven’t lost a game since Dec. 7, and they’ve lost two consecutive games just once since the start of November. No team is hotter than Minnesota, and now that they have arguably the best defense corps in the league with superstar Quinn Hughes on board, the Wild are likely to give the Stars and Avalanche a run for their money at the top of the Central.

Minnesota has two games before the Christmas break, and they’ll be taking on two teams at different ends of the standings – the Avalanche on Sunday, and the Predators on Tuesday.

Minnesota has the NHL’s top goalie tandem, a slick offense, and two difference-makers on ‘D’ in Hughes and fellow star Brock Faber. And that will be good enough to make them a favorite to go deep into the post-season.

The Wild are in a great shape to get past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

