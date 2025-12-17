NHL Power Rankings: Every Team's Biggest Wish

Welcome back to The Hockey News' NHL power rankings, where we rank all 32 teams based on their weekly performance.

It was a monumental day for the Minnesota Wild when they acquired Quinn Hughes last Friday.

Since their inception, they had long been searching for the right player to quarterback their power play. GM Bill Guerin delivered the ultimate Christmas gift early, and Hughes, who scored a goal in his Wild debut, has already made a great impression as 'Quinnesota' takes over the State of Hockey.

With Christmas coming next week and the NHL power rankings taking a break until the new year, the final power rankings of calendar 2025 look at each team's Christmas wish list.

1. Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7, +56. PR: 1)

The Avs are still steamrolling teams, so what do you get a team that's already at the top of the mountain? Actually, a reliable third-line center might be useful.

2. Dallas Stars (22-7-5, +25. PR: 2)

Strange to say for a team that ranks in the top five in goals-for per game and power-play efficiency, but I think the Stars can use another top-nine forward with Tyler Seguin out for the season. The Christmas gift to the rest of us, though? How about making those ’99-inspired alternate jerseys their primary?

3. Minnesota Wild (20-9-5, +17. PR: 5)

If the Wild didn't make another move for the rest of the season, it's still a big win just to get Hughes. A center to replace Marco Rossi would be nice, but I think what everyone's thinking is that, hopefully, with Hughes, they can win at least one playoff round. The bad news is they're stuck in the Central.

4. Carolina Hurricanes (21-9-2, +18. PR: 6)

I think the Hurricanes have got their pecking order sorted out in net with Brandon Bussi at the top (for now), but getting more scoring from their second line would be nice. Nikolaj Ehlers is basically putting up the same numbers as he did with the Jets.

5. Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-9, +6. PR: 7)

How about a No. 1 goalie? With Adin Hill still on the shelf, it's Vegas' biggest weakness right now, though Carter Hart and Akira Schmid have been adequate.

6. Anaheim Ducks (20-12-2, +9. PR: 3)

A more consistent defense and better special teams for their 21st-ranked power play and 26th-ranked penalty kill. The Ducks are lucky Lukas Dostal is an outstanding goalie and that Ville Husso somehow managed to win five games in his absence.

7. Washington Capitals (18-11-4, +18. PR: 4)

The Capitals are on a 1-2-2 slide, but how about a little more recognition for fantastic seasons from Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun and Logan Thompson? Is there space on the Olympic team for all three? Hopefully, Pierre-Luc Dubois returns soon because their center depth looks scary thin.

8. Detroit Red Wings (19-12-3, -4. PR: 10)

How about an appearance from Sebastian Cossa sooner than later? The Wings have young, promising players up front and on the back end. If you thought the Avs were dominant, note AHL Grand Rapids is 22-1-0-1 with only 44 goals allowed, and Cossa is 12-1-0 with a .939 SP and 1.62 GAA. Surely, he can fare as well, if not better, than John Gibson and Cam Talbot?

9. New York Islanders (19-12-3, +6. PR: 13)

With the arrival of Matthew Schaefer marking the start of a new era and the Isles being surprisingly good this season, it'd be nice if they didn't lose another player to injury for the season. Kyle Palmieri and Alexander Romanov were big pieces, and Semyon Varlamov hasn't played since November of last year.

10. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-12-3, +18. PR: 8)

The Lightning are doing just fine with a bare-bones roster on some nights, but it'd be nice if Brayden Point started playing like Brayden Point. One of Canada's first six picks for the Olympics, he's scored just five goals in 26 games this season.

11. Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-6, +7. PR: 12)

From Zegras to Dvorak to Vladar, almost every move the Flyers have made so far has been a big win. Their offense, currently ranking 24th in goals-for per game, could get a big boost if Matvei Michkov can snap out of his sophomore slump, however.

12. Boston Bruins (20-14-0, +7. PR: 14)

You almost don't want to touch anything because the Bruins have a pretty good thing going right now, but how about a goal for Charlie McAvoy? He has not scored a goal since Feb. 4, 2025.

13. Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9, -2. PR: 9)

Brandt Clarke on PP1. That's all we're asking for, Jim.

14. San Jose Sharks (17-14-3, -11. PR: 17)

So, you want to really grow the game, Mr. Bettman? How about getting the Sharks on national TV as much as possible and as soon as possible? Macklin Celebrini is must-watch date night TV.

15. Edmonton Oilers (16-12-6, -2. PR: 22)

They're 2-0-0 with Tristan Jarry in net, so I have no notes in that regard (for now). This is sounding like a very, very broken record, but how about some secondary scoring? After the injured Jack Roslovic, the Oilers' next highest scorer outside their core is Vasily Podkolzin, who has nine goals in 34 games. Oh, another competent defenseman would be really nice, too.

16. Florida Panthers (17-13-2, +2. PR: 23)

Matthew Tkachuk, you cannot return fast enough. With Carter Verhaeghe getting going and the wins starting to come, the Panthers are doing what good teams do, and that's flippin' the switch and getting hot at the right time.

17. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-9-9, +1. PR: 11)

The Pens were overachieving, and it looks like the Pens are collecting future assets, though that trade with the Oilers was hard to pass up. Here's hoping they get something really good for Erik Karlsson.

18. New Jersey Devils (18-14-1, -6. PR: 15)

I can't help but feel that Quinn Hughes took some indirect shots at the Devils for not being able to put together a deal for him, but it's hard to do when you have 14 players with some form of no-move or no-trade. Still, they had all summer to think about this, and nobody should be surprised no one wants to take Dougie Hamilton or Ondrej Palat. Finding a viable trade partner or seeing the cap go up significantly enough to take on salary would be their best gift.

19. New York Rangers (16-15-4, -6. PR: 16)

Make the nets bigger so they can actually score.

20. Montreal Canadiens (17-12-4, -11. PR: 18)

The Canadiens don't have to find the next Carey Price, just a competent, reliable goalie. Or a No. 2 center. Whichever comes first, because either would be really, really good right now.

21. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-12-5, +1. PR: 19)

A time machine, so maybe they can have a do-over with the Mitch Marner situation? Sometimes, it's hard to tell if the Leafs' Cup window is closing or if it's already been slammed shut without anybody really noticing, but they're short an elite player – forward or defenseman.

22. Ottawa Senators (15-13-4, -3. PR: 20)

Figuring out Linus Ullmark would be a great start because he's having, by far, the worst statistical season of his career, and we're still not sure if he can play 50 to 60 games.

23. Winnipeg Jets (15-15-2, -1. PR: 26)

We got a glimpse of how horrifying the Jets would be without Connor Hellebuyck, so whatever they did to get him to return ahead of schedule… let's just say the hope is he doesn't get injured again.

24. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-6, -15. PR: 24)

I strongly believe the Jackets have the pieces to be a playoff team – making Jet Greaves the starter was a smart decision – but they need to be consistent. Having the mental fortitude to close out games would go a long way for a team that is 9-0 in regulation but has four overtime losses when leading after two periods .

25. Nashville Predators (13-15-4, -19. PR: 27)

A new security key to prevent Barry Trotz from accessing funds before the next free agency starts. Jokes aside, hopefully the Preds' overpaid veterans pick it up a little more to increase their trade value.

26. Calgary Flames (13-17-4, -16. PR: 28)

A really, really good return for Rasmus Andersson.

27. St. Louis Blues (12-15-7, -37. PR: 29)

Apparently, a goalie who can't make saves is exactly the type of goalie Team Canada needs to win gold. Sorry, couldn't help myself there, but it'd be really nice if just one of the Blues' players could live up to their potential this season.

28. Utah Mammoth (16-16-3, +2. PR: 30)

Obviously, getting Logan Cooley back sooner than expected would be really nice. But it would also be nice if the Mammoth weren't so inconsistent and find it so difficult to string wins together, save for that seven-game stretch in late October, which honestly felt like it was a year ago.

29. Chicago Blackhawks (13-14-6, -8. PR: 21)

Maybe not a gift for the Hawks as much as a gift for Connor Bedard: a bona fide, reliable scoring winger to finish players and take some burden off his young, injured shoulders. (It's an upper-body injury, but I've got some creative license here).

30. Buffalo Sabres (14-14-4, -11. PR: 31)

They have a new GM! With previous experience as a GM! I think it's a welcome change for the Sabres, who have been really good at collecting talent but not being able to do much with it. It'll be interesting to see what kind of stamp Jarmo Kekalainen puts on this team since he's no stranger to making big splashy moves.

31. Seattle Kraken (12-13-6, -21. PR: 25)

The Kraken haven't won a game in regulation since Nov. 20. They need a spark, either a winning streak or outstanding play by some of their top young players. They were gifted favorable expansion draft rules, a great rink, and a potentially great fan base, but you can't help but sense that some fan apathy has set in.

32. Vancouver Canucks (13-17-3, -20. PR: 32)

They got a good haul for Hughes, and hopefully that trend continues as they sell more veterans. However, in the past, the Canucks have tricked themselves into taking shortcuts to make the playoffs, only to keep getting ousted in the early rounds. What they do next will be very telling, and you also wonder if they can actually bottom out and rebuild while still employing Thatcher Demko, who's just too good to allow his team to lose games.

