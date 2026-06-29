Five Potential Bargain NHL Free Agents In 2026
The NHL's free-agency frenzy is nearly here, and teams will be searching for financial bargains that can help them win games. Which five players could be the best bargains on the free-agent front?
With an NHL free-agent class that isn't very deep, teams must search for the best bargains they can find on July 1 and onward.
Bargain players won't be the biggest fish that teams will pay big bucks trying to reel in, but they will bring value to a squad's depth.
That value can be veteran experience, a championship-winning resume or simply the ability to produce in limited minutes.
In alphabetical order, here are five NHL players who could be the best bargains on the open market this summer.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Age: 31
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $5.4 million
2025-26 stats: 81 GP, 12 G, 20 A, 32 PTS
In one-and-a-half seasons with the Lightning, Bjorkstrand hasn't exactly lit things up, with 17 goals and 41 points in 98 regular-season games.
But Bjorkstrand is only three seasons removed from posting at least 20 goals for three straight years. He's also recorded at least 40 points in six seasons. And at 31, he's not close to the end of his NHL career.
Bjorkstrand may not get the same dollar amount he earned this past season, but with the right team, he could be a solid depth addition.
Nick Blankenburg, D, Colorado Avalanche
Age: 28
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $775,000
2025-26 stats: 61 GP, 8 G, 16 A, 24 PTS
Blankenburg split this season between the Nashville Predators and the Avalanche, and he performed well as a two-way defenseman and penalty-killer.
He's a right-shot D-man who could be a terrific depth addition without breaking the bank, even if he gets a big raise.
Blankenburg bounced between the NHL and AHL in recent years, but he's now in a position to command an NHL-level contract spanning the next season or two. He's not going to appear on highlight reels, but Blankenburg can help an NHL defense corps more than the average hockey fan may think.
Mario Ferraro, D, San Jose Sharks
Age: 27
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $3.25 million
2025-26 stats: 82 GP, 7 G, 16 A, 23 PTS
Ferraro is entering his prime, and he's generated at least 20 points in two of the past three seasons while being an important defensive D-man for the Sharks. He had 150 blocked shots this past season.
If the Sharks don't want to pay Ferraro to stay in San Jose, there will be at least a few teams that will step up with a salary pitch that catches Ferraro's fancy.
He isn't a top-pair D-man, but if you're looking for a defensive blueliner who can chip in with a bit of offense, you can do a lot worse than Ferraro.
Corey Perry, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Age: 41
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $2 million
2025-26 stats: 72 GP, 17 G, 20 A, 37 PTS
Perry split his season between the Los Angeles Kings and the Lightning, but in the playoffs with the Bolts, he didn't have a point in seven games. That's going to affect Perry's asking price on his next deal, but he's probably less concerned with his next payday than he is with trying to win a Stanley Cup.
Perry may get an incentive-laden contract, but he may only have a handful of teams in mind to finish out his NHL career with.
It's impressive that Perry has played 21 seasons and still has gas left in the tank. He even spent time on the power play this past season, recording 13 points on the man advantage.
On a low-risk, decent-reward contract on a Cup front-runner, he could prove to have gas left in the tank.
Stuart Skinner, G, Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 27
Previous cap hit: $2.6 million
2025-26 stats: 23-17-9, 2.92 GAA, .888 SP
Skinner played for the Penguins and Edmonton Oilers this past season. Although his numbers with the Oilers (including an .891 SP and 2.83 GAA) were better than they were with the Pens, Skinner was playing on a slightly better Oilers team.
The game of musical chairs for NHL goalies continues to unfold, but Skinner could fit in as an experienced tandem-mate for a younger, developing netminder. Teams are always seeking goalie depth, and Skinner could provide it without asking for the sun, moon and stars, financially speaking.
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