Five Things The Maple Leafs Can Do Between Now And The End Of The Season

Play with pride. Give Easton Cowan some notable ice time. Call up some Marlies. The Maple Leafs still have a lot they can do and accomplish without even thinking about the playoffs.
If you're a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, you could be excused for having a 'fire everybody and trade everybody' attitude about this group at the moment.
Nothing has gone right, and it's on everyone from the GM and coach down to the fourth-liners.
This team is not making the playoffs, and it would actually take a Herculean tanking effort in order to finish in the bottom five and protect the first-round pick that is going to the Boston Bruins in the Brandon Carlo trade. That guy, whoever he is, is probably going to look good alongside Fraser Minten.
Watch Ken Campbell's video column for more about what the Maple Leafs must accomplish during the rest of this season.
But all is not lost. The Maple Leafs still have time to do some things right before the end of this disastrous season.
Watch today's video column up above to see the top five.
