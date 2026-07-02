Five Winners After The Start Of NHL Free Agency 2026

thehockeynews.com Cup Or Bust? Bobrovsky Instantly Transforms Maple Leafs Into Championship Contenders The Toronto Maple Leafs made one of the biggest splashes in Day 1` of the NHL's free-agent frenzy by signing longtime Florida Panthers star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year contract. Will this move get Toronto back into the playoffs? Or will the Leafs come to regret the signing?