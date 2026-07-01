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NHL Free Agency Frenzy 2026: Live Signings And Trades Tracker, Analysis

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Updated Jul 1, 2026, 12:23

Catch up on the latest NHL free agency coverage, including rankings and analysis, and follow along with all the big deals as the signing season begins.

Welcome to the NHL Free Agency Frenzy of 2026.

Stay tuned to The Hockey News as free agency opens at 12 p.m. ET. We're tracking the big signings and trades while featuring our free agency coverage, including rankings, rumor roundups, analysis, news and more.

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Signings Tracker

Read up on the notable signings from the first two days of free agency. Refresh this page for updates with analysis on the top signings. By Jonathan Tovell and Owen Cameron

Catch up on notable re-signings from the NHL draft to June 30:

New York Islanders: Tony DeAngelo (UFA), 2 years, $4.5 million AAV. Read more

Ottawa Senators: Jordan Spence (RFA), 4 years, $5 million AAV. Read more

Colorado Avalanche: Brett Kulak (UFA), 5 years, $4.5 million AAV. Read more

Colorado Avalanche: Brent Burns (UFA), 1 year, $850,000 AAV. Read more

Los Angeles Kings: Brandt Clarke (RFA), 5 years, $7.4 million AAV. Read more

New York Rangers: Pavel Dorofeyev (RFA), 7 years, $11 million AAV. Read more

San Jose Sharks: Zack Ostapchuk (RFA), 4 years, $2.35 million AAV. Read more

Nashville Predators: Jack Drury (RFA), 5 years, $4.5 million AAV. Read more

San Jose Sharks: Michael Kesselring, (RFA), 3 years, $4.5 million AAV. Read more

Buffalo Sabres: Beck Malenstyn (UFA), 6 years, $2,916,667 AAV. Read more

Vegas Golden Knights: Carl Lindbom (RFA), 3 years, $900,000 AAV.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Troy Stecher (UFA), 2 years, $1,350,000 AAV. Read more

Utah Mammoth: Kailer Yamamoto (UFA), 2 years, $1,750,000 AAV. Read more

Utah Mammoth: Joshua Roy (RFA), 1 year, $850,000 AAV. Read more

Utah Mammoth: Nick DeSimone (UFA), 2 years, $1,000,000. Read more

Utah Mammoth: Sebastian Cossa (RFA), 2 years, $2 million AAV. Read more

Philadelphia Flyers: Carl Grundstrom (UFA), 1 year, $1,000,000 AAV. Read more

New Jersey Devils: Arseny Gritsyuk (RFA), 3 years, $3.25 million AAV. Read more

Minnesota Wild: Bobby Brink (unqualified RFA),  1 year, $2.75 million AAV. Read more

The 2026 UFA class isn't the strongest, but make no mistake – there are needle-moving players who will reach NHL free agency.
thehockeynews.comTop 50 NHL UFAs: Andersson, Carlson, Bobrovsky Lead 2026 Free Agency ClassThe 2026 UFA class isn't the strongest, but make no mistake – there are needle-moving players who will reach NHL free agency.

Trade Tracker

Check back here for some notable trades from early in the off-season.

Before July 1

To Vegas: Parker Wotherspoon (D)
To Pittsburgh: Kaedan Korczak (D)

To Florida: Jacob Markstrom (G), Angus Crookshank (LW)
To New Jersey: Evan Rodrigues (RW), Jesper Boqvist (C), Ben Steeves (LW)

To Florida: Akira Schmid (G)
To Vegas: 2028 third-round draft pick

To Florida: Radko Gudas (D)
To Anaheim: A.J. Greer (LW)

To Vancouver: Brendan Gallagher (RW)
To Montreal: Future considerations
Montreal retains half of Gallagher's cap hit

To Nashville: Nils Hoglander (RW)
To Vancouver: 2029 third-round pick (originally from Colorado)

To Carolina: John Carlson (D)
To Anaheim: Kyle Masters (D), 2026 sixth-round pick

To St. Louis: Brandon Carlo (D)
To Toronto: 2026 third-round pick (originally from San Jose), 2026 third-round pick (originally from New Jersey)

To Utah: Sebastian Cossa (G)
To Detroit: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Boston)

To St. Louis: Mason McTavish (C)
To Anaheim: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Detroit), 2026 first-round pick (originally from Colorado)

To NY Rangers: Pavel Dorofeyev (LW)
To Vegas: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Dallas), 2026 third-round pick (originally from Buffalo), top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick

To Boston: JJ Peterka (RW)
To Utah: 2026 first-round pick, top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick (originally from Florida)

To Ottawa: Andre Burakovsky (LW)
To Chicago: 2027 sixth-round pick

To Buffalo: Olen Zellweger (D)
To Anaheim: Anton Wahlberg (C), 2026 second-round pick

To Ottawa: Samuel Ersson (G)
To Toronto: 2027 fifth-round pick

To Columbus: Valeri Nichushkin (RW)
To Colorado: 2026 second-round pick (originally from St. Louis), 2027 third-round pick, 2028 fifth-round pick

To Florida: Garnet Hathaway (RW), 2026 sixth-round pick
To Philadelphia: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick
Philadelphia retains half of Hathaway's cap hit

To Washington: Alex Tuch (RW)
To Buffalo: David Kampf (C), 2027 third-round pick (originally from San Jose)

To Nashville: Jack Drury (C), Chase Bradley (LW), 2029 third-round pick
To Colorado: Fedor Svechkov (C), Zachary L'Heureux (LW)

To Chicago: Bowen Byram (D), Jordan Greenway (LW)
To Buffalo: Louis Crevier (D), 2026 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick

To Washington: Jordan Kyrou (RW)
To St. Louis: Connor McMichael (LW), Milton Gastrin (C), 2026 first-round pick

To Ottawa: William Eklund (LW), Kasper Halttunen (RW), Brandon Svoboda (C)
To San Jose: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Florida)

To Calgary: Simon Nemec (D), Maxim Tsyplakov (RW)
To New Jersey: Etienne Morin (D), conditional 2027 first-round pick (originally from Vegas), conditional 2028 first-round pick (originally from Colorado), 2026 second-round pick (originally from NY Rangers)

To Florida: Brady Tkachuk (LW)
To Ottawa: 2026 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick (originally from Tampa Bay), top-10 protected 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

To Seattle: Mackie Samoskevich (RW)
To Florida: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Tampa Bay), conditional 2027 second-round pick (originally from Winnipeg)

Click here to read more NHL free agency content.Click here to read more NHL free agency content.

UFA Rankings

- Top 50 UFAs

- Top Five Centers

- Top Five Wingers

- Top Five Defensemen

- Top Five Goalies

More Free Agency Coverage

- Red Wings And Blackhawks Could Struggle In NHL Free Agency

- Let The Sergei Bobrovsky Sweepstakes Begin: Best Fits In NHL Free Agency

- Five Future NHL RFAs Who Can Sign Contract Extensions On July 1

- St. Louis Blues To Buy Out Jonathan Drouin's Contract

- Five Intriguing NHL Players Who Didn't Receive Qualifying Offers

- Five Potential Bargain NHL Free Agents

- Jason Robertson's Future Is A Mystery Heading Into The NHL Draft And Free Agency

- Four Offer Sheet Candidates

- NHL Buyers Must Beware Overpaying UFAs In Shallow Market

- Toronto Maple Leafs Take Top-Scoring UFA Off The Board For Eight Years

- Former All-Star Game Goalie Could Have Tough Time Making NHL Comeback

NHL Rumor Roundup

- June 30: Latest On Dylan Larkin, Darnell Nurse And Jesperi Kotkaniemi

- June 29: What Will The Blue Jackets Do With Zach Werenski And Kirill Marchenko?

- June 26: Latest On Connor Hellebuyck, Jason Robertson And More

- June 25: Updates On Connor Hellebuyck, Dylan Larkin, Jake DeBrusk And More

- June 24: Updates On Jason Robertson, Dylan Larkin, Morgan Rielly And More

- June 23: Latest On Connor Hellebuyck And Sergei Bobrovsky

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