NHL Free Agency Frenzy 2026: Live Signings And Trades Tracker, Analysis
Catch up on the latest NHL free agency coverage, including rankings and analysis, and follow along with all the big deals as the signing season begins.
Welcome to the NHL Free Agency Frenzy of 2026.
Stay tuned to The Hockey News as free agency opens at 12 p.m. ET. We're tracking the big signings and trades while featuring our free agency coverage, including rankings, rumor roundups, analysis, news and more.
Signings Tracker
Read up on the notable signings from the first two days of free agency. Refresh this page for updates with analysis on the top signings. By Jonathan Tovell and Owen Cameron
Catch up on notable re-signings from the NHL draft to June 30:
Vegas Golden Knights: Carl Lindbom (RFA), 3 years, $900,000 AAV.
Trade Tracker
Check back here for some notable trades from early in the off-season.
Before July 1
To Vegas: Parker Wotherspoon (D)
To Pittsburgh: Kaedan Korczak (D)
To Florida: Jacob Markstrom (G), Angus Crookshank (LW)
To New Jersey: Evan Rodrigues (RW), Jesper Boqvist (C), Ben Steeves (LW)
To Florida: Akira Schmid (G)
To Vegas: 2028 third-round draft pick
To Florida: Radko Gudas (D)
To Anaheim: A.J. Greer (LW)
To Vancouver: Brendan Gallagher (RW)
To Montreal: Future considerations
Montreal retains half of Gallagher's cap hit
To Nashville: Nils Hoglander (RW)
To Vancouver: 2029 third-round pick (originally from Colorado)
To Carolina: John Carlson (D)
To Anaheim: Kyle Masters (D), 2026 sixth-round pick
To St. Louis: Brandon Carlo (D)
To Toronto: 2026 third-round pick (originally from San Jose), 2026 third-round pick (originally from New Jersey)
To Utah: Sebastian Cossa (G)
To Detroit: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Boston)
To St. Louis: Mason McTavish (C)
To Anaheim: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Detroit), 2026 first-round pick (originally from Colorado)
To NY Rangers: Pavel Dorofeyev (LW)
To Vegas: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Dallas), 2026 third-round pick (originally from Buffalo), top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick
To Boston: JJ Peterka (RW)
To Utah: 2026 first-round pick, top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick (originally from Florida)
To Ottawa: Andre Burakovsky (LW)
To Chicago: 2027 sixth-round pick
To Buffalo: Olen Zellweger (D)
To Anaheim: Anton Wahlberg (C), 2026 second-round pick
To Ottawa: Samuel Ersson (G)
To Toronto: 2027 fifth-round pick
To Columbus: Valeri Nichushkin (RW)
To Colorado: 2026 second-round pick (originally from St. Louis), 2027 third-round pick, 2028 fifth-round pick
To Florida: Garnet Hathaway (RW), 2026 sixth-round pick
To Philadelphia: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick
Philadelphia retains half of Hathaway's cap hit
To Washington: Alex Tuch (RW)
To Buffalo: David Kampf (C), 2027 third-round pick (originally from San Jose)
To Nashville: Jack Drury (C), Chase Bradley (LW), 2029 third-round pick
To Colorado: Fedor Svechkov (C), Zachary L'Heureux (LW)
To Chicago: Bowen Byram (D), Jordan Greenway (LW)
To Buffalo: Louis Crevier (D), 2026 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick
To Washington: Jordan Kyrou (RW)
To St. Louis: Connor McMichael (LW), Milton Gastrin (C), 2026 first-round pick
To Ottawa: William Eklund (LW), Kasper Halttunen (RW), Brandon Svoboda (C)
To San Jose: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Florida)
To Calgary: Simon Nemec (D), Maxim Tsyplakov (RW)
To New Jersey: Etienne Morin (D), conditional 2027 first-round pick (originally from Vegas), conditional 2028 first-round pick (originally from Colorado), 2026 second-round pick (originally from NY Rangers)
To Florida: Brady Tkachuk (LW)
To Ottawa: 2026 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick (originally from Tampa Bay), top-10 protected 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
To Seattle: Mackie Samoskevich (RW)
To Florida: 2026 first-round pick (originally from Tampa Bay), conditional 2027 second-round pick (originally from Winnipeg)
UFA Rankings
More Free Agency Coverage
NHL Rumor Roundup
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