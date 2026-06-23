Flames Use Previously Acquired First-Rounders To Get Simon Nemec From Devils
The Calgary Flames traded two first-round picks, a second-rounder and prospect Etienne Morin to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov.
The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman Simon Nemec and right winger Maxim Tsyplakov from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
In return, the Devils receive two conditional first-round picks, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft and defenseman Etienne Morin.
The conditional first-rounders are whichever ones the Flames receive from the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche in separate trades.
If the 2027 first-rounder from Vegas ends up in the top 10, New Jersey will receive a 2028 first-rounder instead.
New Jersey will receive either the 2028 or 2029 first-round pick from the Avalanche, depending on what happens as a result of Colorado's Nic Roy trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. If Colorado's 2027 first-rounder lands in the top 10, Toronto will receive the 2028 first-rounder, and New Jersey will get the 2029 first-rounder.
Nemec, 22, has been a topic of trade rumors and speculation for the past couple of years. In 68 games this season, he recorded 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points while averaging 19:40 of ice time. He's a pending RFA who had not yet re-signed with the Devils.
New Jersey selected Nemec second overall in 2022. He played all of 2022-23 in the AHL, then split time between the NHL and AHL in 2023-24 and 2024-25. He became an NHL regular this season but missed time with an injury.
In 155 career NHL games, Nemec has 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points.
Tsyplakov, meanwhile, was traded for the second time in 2026.
The Devils originally acquired him from the New York Islanders in exchange for Ondrej Palat, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick on Jan. 27.
After the former KHLer scored 10 goals and 35 points in 77 games last season, he ended up with four points in 49 games split between the Islanders and Devils this year.
The Flames still have two first-round picks in this week's NHL draft, plus one in each of 2027 and 2028. They also have seven second-round picks in the next three drafts, so they had some draft capital to use on Nemec, a player who could see his ice time and potential increase in Calgary.
Calgary has about $20.5 million in projected cap space, more than enough to re-sign Nemec. He is not eligible for arbitration but he could sign an offer sheet, although Calgary would still have enough cap space to match it.
New Jersey's new acquisition, Morin, was selected 48th overall by Calgary in the 2023 draft and has yet to play an NHL game. The 21-year-old defenseman played 42 games for the AHL's Calgary Wranglers this season, putting up a goal and seven points. He also had one goal and three points in seven ECHL games.
The Devils could have up to five first-round picks over the next three drafts. They, too, could restock the prospect pool or use some selections as trade bait.
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