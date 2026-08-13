Flyers GM Daniel Briere Is Quietly Building Something Special

thehockeynews.com Following Extensions For Zegras, Drysdale And Failed Carlsson Offer Sheet, What Are Realistic Expectations For A 'Serious' Flyers Team The Philadelphia Flyers had a solid 2025-26 season, and this summer, GM Daniel Briere made a blockbuster move by offer-sheeting Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson. The offer sheet didn’t work, so what are the realistic expectations for the Flyers this coming season?