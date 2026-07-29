NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Philadelphia Flyers Bring The Boom

It's been tough sledding for Shane Vansaghi at Michigan State. With all the talent on that team over the last two years, he has been relegated to bottom-six duty, and his offensive numbers have been underwhelming. That's not to say Vansaghi has been bad; it's actually quite the opposite. The physical forward has embraced his role, playing hard on the forecheck, winning battles along the wall and just finding ways to contribute to winning. He's going to be an NHLer, but it's just about whether he'll ever get the chance to show off his offensive chops or not.