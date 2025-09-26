Four NHL Goalies Ready To Bounce Back In 2025-26

Recently, we discussed four forwards who are clear bounce-back candidates heading into the 2025-26 season.

Now, let's look at four NHL goalies who have the potential to bounce back for their teams.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

After a long off-season of tense negotiations last year, the Boston Bruins signed Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year, $66-million contract right at the start of the 2024-25 season.

After landing his big payday and becoming the Bruins' true No. 1 goalie, Swayman recorded a 22-29-7 record, a 3.11 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in 58 games. There is no question that Swayman struggled in 2024-25.

Yet, when looking at Swayman's past success, he is an obvious bounce-back candidate for 2025-26. Before last season, Swayman had a .914 save percentage or better in each of his four previous campaigns. He also won the William M. Jennings Trophy with Linus Ullmark in 2022-23 and played in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. With this, he should be better in 2025-26.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

The 2024-25 season was tough for Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko.

The 29-year-old did not make his season debut until December due to injury and never seemed to shake off the rust fully. In 23 appearances, the 2014 second-round pick posted a 10-8-3 record, 2.90 GAA and a career-worst .889 SP.

Now that Demko is entering this season healthy and with a clean slate, it will be fascinating to see if he can turn things back around. Considering his past success, it should not be ruled out.

Demko recorded a 35-14-2 record, a .918 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average in 51 games just back in 2023-24, and he's had a save percentage of at least .913 in four campaigns.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros is another star goalie who will be looking to bounce back in 2025-26. Saros struggled with the Nashville Predators, posting a 20-31-6 record, 2.98 GAA and .896 SP in 58 games. With this, there is no question that he performed below expectations.

Yet, when noting that Saros had a .906 save percentage or better from 2016-17 to 2023-24, it is hard to bet against him bouncing back this season. The 30-year-old has been an excellent goalie throughout his career, and he should still be in his prime. Just back in 2022-23, he recorded 46.7 goals saved above expected, which led the NHL, according to moneypuck.com.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

New York Rangers star goalie Igor Shesterkin had a 27-29-5 record and set new career worsts with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. That said, he still had 21.6 goals saved above expected, so his season wasn't as rough as the others here.

Given Shesterkin's incredible resume, he could bounce back to being a Vezina Trophy candidate this season. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner had a .912 save percentage or better in each of his first five NHL seasons before 2024-25.

If Shesterkin does regain his top form, it would be massive for a Rangers club looking to prove that missing the playoffs last year was a fluke.

