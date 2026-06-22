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Four NHL Offer Sheet Candidates In 2026

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Julian Gaudio
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Which pending RFAs could be realistic options to sign an offer sheet with another NHL team?

Although NHL teams and players agreeing to offer sheets is a rare occurrence, it's an exciting concept.

In some cases, as with Shea Weber and Sebastian Aho, it allowed the players to earn more money on their contracts, likely far more than their teams were originally willing to offer.

In other cases, like with Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, it allows them to move away from an environment where they felt stagnant and into one where they can play more minutes. Those two and the St. Louis Blues have already benefited from those deals.

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This off-season's offer sheet candidates include some established NHL players who may be priced out of a winning environment and into areas where they could blossom.

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Pavel Dorofeyev wouldn't sign an offer sheet seeking an increased role, as the 25-year-old is already a critical part of the Vegas Golden Knights lineup. 

Dorofeyev skated on the top line with Jack Eichel for most of the season and was the shot threat on the Golden Knights' top power-play unit.

In 82 games, the Russian sniper notched a team-high 37 goals while adding a career-high 64 points. Of those totals, 20 goals and 30 points came on the power play.

In the playoffs, Dorofeyev produced 12 goals and 16 points in 22 games, proving he can step it up in the playoffs as well. 

Dorofeyev might not drive play offensively, but proficient scorers are needed for successful NHL teams.

The Golden Knights enter the off-season with just $4.625 million in cap space, with Dorofeyev, Rasmus Andersson and other depth options on expiring contracts.

A team willing to offer Dorofeyev a contract between roughly $7.16 million and $9.55 million would have to pay a first-, second- and third-round pick in 2027 in compensation to sign Dorofeyev.

Mavrik Bourque, C, Dallas Stars

Mavrik Bourque had 20 goals and 41 points in 82 games, skating as a middle-six center. While he did struggle in the playoffs, notching just one goal in six games, Bourque is still just 24.

The Dallas Stars also have to deal with pending RFA Jason Robertson this off-season, which complicates their plans for moving forward. With so much attention and precaution spent on Robertson, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team attempt to snatch Bourque away from Dallas.

He might be a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, but Bourque is a skilled player with a pedigree of producing at a high level outside of the NHL.

Rival clubs eyeing the breakout forward as a prime offer sheet target face a firm wall, as Dallas prepares to match any bid to secure their future.
thehockeynews.comNHL Insider Reports Stars View Mavrik Bourque As Part Of Long-Term PlanRival clubs eyeing the breakout forward as a prime offer sheet target face a firm wall, as Dallas prepares to match any bid to secure their future.

Olen Zellweger, D, Anaheim Ducks

Olen Zellweger is an interesting case. The 22-year-old featured in 76 regular-season games, posting seven goals and 22 points. He thrived as a puck-moving defenseman, but when the playoffs rolled around, Zellweger saw his name removed from the lineup sheet.

Zellweger was a healthy scratch in the playoffs until the Anaheim Ducks' final three games, where he scored a goal and an assist.

Listed at just 5-foot-10, Zellweger's frame doesn't scream playoff hockey, but his skating and skill do.

The Ducks have no shortage of skilled left-handed defensemen, which may force the Ducks or Zellweger to make a move.

With today's game, puck-moving defensemen are a hot commodity, and that is Zellweger's game. Zellweger would be well worth the price.

Tight cap space and tough negotiations could leave young blueliners like Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov vulnerable as rival GMs look to exploit Anaheim’s roster construction and looming extension costs.
thehockeynews.comAnaheim Ducks Could be Susceptible to Offer Sheets this Offseason Tight cap space and tough negotiations could leave young blueliners like Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov vulnerable as rival GMs look to exploit Anaheim’s roster construction and looming extension costs.

Cole Perfetti, LW, Winnipeg Jets

Few players in the NHL are in more dire need of a change of scenery than Cole Perfetti. The Winnipeg Jets left winger is stuck on a second line that lacks talent and ultimately doesn't allow him to excel.

The 2020 10th overall pick saw his average ice time remain under 16:00. As a result, he posted just 12 goals and 32 points in 68 games. An injury derailed his season a bit, but the lack of opportunity with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi, as well as limited power-play time, heavily factored into his difficult campaign.

Despite that, placed with the right players, Perfetti can succeed. His playmaking is incredible, and he's an immensely smart player. The dollar amount to pry Perfetti out of Winnipeg won't be as high as it is for the other players previously mentioned. 

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