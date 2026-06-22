Anaheim Ducks Could be Susceptible to Offer Sheets this Offseason

Zellweger (22) is as skilled and hardworking as they come, but after his second full season in the NHL, he was healthy scratched for nine of the Ducks’ 12 playoff games in favor of Tyson Hinds this spring. He wasn’t drafted by Verbeek (34th overall in 2021) and doesn’t fit the archetype of defenseman that Verbeek covets. His future with the Ducks can be very much questioned. If a team were to send an offer sheet Zellweger’s way in the first and third-round pick compensation range ($4,775,667-$7,163,498), the Ducks would surely pass on matching, and if a team were to push the upper limits of the second-round draft pick compensation tier ($2,387,833-$4,775,666), one could question if Verbeek would match as well.