Four NHL Teams That Could Seek John Tortorella's Services Next Season

Veteran coach John Tortorella made a shocking return to the NHL last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. But after getting Vegas to the Stanley Cup final, Tortorella won't be returning to Vegas in 2026-27. But here are four potential NHL destinations for Tortorella.
The Vegas Golden Knights shocked the hockey world when they hired John Tortorella in late March of this past season. Tortorella nearly guided the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup victory, but he couldn’t steer Vegas past the Carolina Hurricanes in the Cup final.
At the end of this season, the Knights announced Tortorella wouldn’t return as coach, as they went along with Ryan Craig to lead the team behind the bench for 2026-27.
On Friday, Tortorella told The Athletic he’s still interested in coaching in the NHL. At 68 years old, Tortorella doesn’t have many years left in a high-stress profession like coaching, but there are NHL teams out there that could be interested in hiring Tortorella on a short-term basis.
In alphabetical order, here are four potential teams that may look to Tortorella if they come out of the gate poorly, or simply not meeting expectations with their current coach.
1. Dallas Stars
By-and-large, the Dallas Stars have been a terrific regular-season team in the salary cap era. They’ve made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, and in four of those seasons, they’ve made it to the Western Conference final. But Dallas hasn't gotten over the hump to earn a championship, and that’s what cost veteran coach Peter DeBoer his job at the end of the 2024-25 season. And his successor, Glen Gulutzan, wasn’t able to get the Stars out of the first round this past season.
Dallas GM Jim Nill has great job security, but time is of the essence for this win-now Stars team. And if Gulutzan steers this team into a ditch, you could see Nill reaching out to Tortorella, knowing he’d be coming in on a short-term basis.
Dallas is basically in a Cup-or-bust situation, and if Tortorella can give them a boost in the short-term, just like he did for Vegas, you’d better believe Nill won’t be afraid to hire him.
2. Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators have a new GM and president of hockey operations in former Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland, who could have his own coaching candidate in mind if Nashville falters early in the 2026-27 campaign. Current Preds coach Andrew Brunette has been on the hot seat for almost all of this past season, and that won’t change this summer or early next year unless the results start coming in.
McFarland has made a slew of roster changes since taking over in Nashville, adding former Stars center Mavrik Bourque, as well as bottom-six forward additions in Jack Drury, Ross Colton, Alexander Kerfoot, and Nils Hoglander.
But in a Central Division that’s arguably the NHL’s most competitive division, are the Predators now a surefire bet to be a playoff team? We’d say no.
Thus, MacFarland’s next move could be firing Brunette if the Preds crater. Nashville could be looking for the aggressive approach Tortorella specializes in, and if he gets the Predators into the 2027 post-season, that’d be the competitive step forward MacFarland is seeking if he hires Tortorella.
3. New Jersey Devils
Like the Predators, the New Jersey Devils are entering the 2026-27 season with a new GM in former Florida Panthers executive Sunny Mehta. Also like the Preds, the Devils failed to make the playoffs in 2025-26.
So there’s pressure on New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe to get out on the right foot this fall and deliver the Devils into the playoffs in the weak Metropolitan Division.
New Jersey’s goaltending tandem has changed, and possibly not for the better. That could have a direct impact on Keefe’s job security with the Devils. New Jersey’s relatively young core might need a shake-up, and that’s what Tortorella might provide.
The Devils can’t afford to miss the playoffs next season, especially with stars such as Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Luke Hughes and Nico Hischier. So Tortorella might be the high-stakes choice Mehta makes if he fires Keefe.
Now, if Keefe gets New Jersey on the right track, he assures himself of more time on the job. But if that doesn’t happen, Tortorella could be the shock to the system the Devils might need to rise through the standings.
4. St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues indeed made a bold move to hire current coach Jim Montgomery five days after the Boston Bruins fired him in November of 2024. But the results just haven’t been there for the Blues, who finished in fifth place in the Central for the past two straight seasons and missed out on the playoffs in 2025-26.
Meanwhile, Doug Armstrong surrendered the GM job to former Blues star Alex Steen. Along with the transition of leadership in the Blues' front office, there has been plenty of change to the roster, too. St. Louis added Mason McTavish, Connor McMichael, and Brandon Carlo.
The Blues' brass may expect to be competitive next year with those moves, and if Montgomery can't execute that, Steen may choose Tortorella as a quick fix.
The Blues are transitioning from their Cup-winning era into a new generation, and Steen may want Tortorella’s tough-love approach. St. Louis aims to nip at the heels of the Stars, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild, and that’s where Tortorella could come into play. Steen may decide Tortorella’s gruff demeanor and emotional presence are what the Blues need right now.
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