Four NHL Teams That Could Seek John Tortorella's Services Next Season

By-and-large, the Dallas Stars have been a terrific regular-season team in the salary cap era. They’ve made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, and in four of those seasons, they’ve made it to the Western Conference final. But Dallas hasn't gotten over the hump to earn a championship, and that’s what cost veteran coach Peter DeBoer his job at the end of the 2024-25 season. And his successor, Glen Gulutzan, wasn’t able to get the Stars out of the first round this past season.