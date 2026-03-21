Four NHL Teams Who Could Hire Pete DeBoer In The Off-Season

Every season, the NHL’s coaching carousel spins faster than ever, constantly cashiering veteran coaches as teams search for a bench boss who can lead them to Stanley Cup glory.
And one coach in particular is shaping up to be hired as soon as the season ends.
We’re talking about veteran coach Pete DeBoer, who has been out of a full-time NHL coaching job since the Dallas Stars fired him at the end of last season. DeBoer doesn’t have a Cup on his resume, but he has a reputation as a coach who can provide structure and stability.
So, where might DeBoer land next year? Here are some potential options in case things go awry for these four teams.
The Oilers are in Cup-or-bust territory, and current Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch is under all sorts of pressure to get his team back to the Cup final for the third straight season and into the winner’s circle this time around. If that doesn’t happen, Oilers GM Stan Bowman is almost certainly going to go with a new coach – and that’s where DeBoer comes in.
DeBoer has worked with all-world talent in the form of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and center Roope Hintz, so getting the opportunity to work with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl would no doubt be a tantalizing proposition for DeBoer.
It’s highly unlikely that Bowman would choose a rookie NHL coach, instead going with an experienced voice behind the bench. Unless something unforeseen takes place with other veteran coaches, DeBoer will be the best option for a team like the Oilers as they seek a replacement for Knoblauch.
After firing Jim Hiller on March 1, the Kings gave the reins to former Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith as interim coach for the rest of this season. There’s no guarantee Smith will be Los Angeles’ coach beyond this year – especially if the Kings crumble and either miss the playoffs altogether, or get trounced in Round 1.
Kings GM Ken Holland will likely want a veteran coach to take over and raise the bar for the organization next year.
The Kings have been unable to advance past the first round in four consecutive attempts, so Holland will probably cut ties with Smith if he can’t deliver playoff wins.
DeBoer could come to L.A. and give Kings players confidence that they’re getting one of the sport’s best coaches. That could be exactly what the franchise needs as they try to take the next competitive step.
The Maple Leafs aren’t going to make the playoffs this year, and that could spell the end of the line for current Toronto coach Craig Berube. If Leafs GM Brad Treliving doesn’t take the fall for his team’s sub-par performances, hiring DeBoer – an Ontario native who knows how much pressure comes with the Toronto job – would put the Buds in good hands.
There are likely to be major changes with the Leafs’ roster this summer, but they’re likely to try a quick-retool job the way the Boston Bruins did this season. DeBoer could come in and set a new tone for the organization.
DeBoer almost certainly would accept most jobs offered to him, but the prestige of the Leafs gig would be a feather in his cap. If he turns things around in Toronto, DeBoer will have significant job security – at least, as much security as any modern-day coach can have.
It’s not a stretch to say the Mammoth would be intrigued by DeBoer, even if Utah is currently in a comfortable spot as the first wild card team in the Western Conference. That’s because the Mammoth are headed for a first-round showdown with either the Colorado Avalanche or the Stars in the Central, or against the Anaheim Ducks, Oilers or Vegas Golden Knights.
If Utah does get bounced in Round 1, current Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny could be dismissed this summer.
The Mammoth’s young-ish core isn’t likely to see major changes this off-season if Utah does crater in the playoffs. But changing coaches is absolutely something that Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong could be considering in the wake of a first-round flame-out.
DeBoer could come to Salt Lake City and use his pedigree as an accomplished coach to provide the boost Utah may need.
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