Has D.J. Smith Shown Enough To Become The Kings' Permanent Bench Boss?

Since taking over for the fired Jim Hiller on March 1, interim head coach D.J Smith has injected energy and purpose into the Los Angeles Kings' lineup. However, has he done enough to be given the permanent head coach role beyond this season?
Smith has coached the Kings for eight outings, picking up victories in half of them, and one of the four losses was in overtime. That comes out to a 4-3-1 record and nine points from a possible 16.
The Kings certainly haven't lit the world on fire with their play since the coaching change, but you can see some improvements in how they approach the game, and they're a lot more competitive and threatening.
That jolt of energy comes in the hands of Smith. But, there's a difference between a coach fixing the systemic and tactical issues on the ice and a coaching bump. And with that, Smith may need to prove a little bit more before Kings GM Ken Holland hands him a contract.
So, what else does Smith have to do to prove that he's the man for the permanent head coaching role in Los Angeles?
One accomplishment that would likely make D.J. Smith the official head coach of the Kings next season would be to make the playoffs. It's a no-brainer situation, but it would truly speak volumes if Smith were able to steer the ship around and get Los Angeles into the post-season.
That was the goal for the Kings going into this season, and despite Hiller failing to put the team in a prime position to reach the post-season, if Smith can clean up the mess, that should be enough to land him the permanent job.
Another thing that management will be looking for during the rest of this regular season is how some of the organizations' young key players perform or grow.
Some of those cornerstones include 23-year-olds, defenseman Brandt Clarke and center Quinton Byfield. And to a lesser extent, in terms of potential and expectations, Alex Laferriere, Alex Turcotte and Sam Helenius.
It's a good sign that Smith immediately found opportunities for AHL players such as Kenny Connors, Angus Booth and Jared Wright. It shows that the coach is willing to give the organization's youth a chance, which is crucial for the team's future.
While it's nice to dabble in the franchise's youth, the most important pieces of the Kings' future would be Clarke and Byfield. Once captain and center Anze Kopitar retires at the end of this season, and defenseman Drew Doughty will eventually be next, Byfield and Clarke are next in line.
Another aspect that would factor into Smith sticking around for the long term is the coaching market.
Whether or not Smith checks off all the boxes for Holland and the team's brass, if there's an appealing bench boss available, it may not matter.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has reported before that former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft could be on the Kings' radar. He was a former hire by Holland with Edmonton, so that could be a possibility.
There are other proven head coaches out there, including Peter DeBoer, Peter Laviolette, John Tortorella, Bruce Boudreau, and several more. Not to mention others who could potentially be let go by different teams around the NHL.
Smith's destiny with the Kings may be out of his hands, depending on the thought process of the front office. But he can certainly help his case one game at a time, and fight to get Los Angeles to the post-season.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.