'Game 1 Is Over': Lindy Ruff Issues No-Nonsense Message As Sabres Aim To Push Bruins In Game 2
While Lindy Ruff shifts the focus toward Game 2, Bruins coach Marco Sturm is urging his squad to stay calm on the playoff "rollercoaster" following Buffalo's historic comeback victory.
BUFFALO — Following the buzz of the first NHL playoff game in the city of Buffalo in 15 years, the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins are set to regroup.
The Sabres defeated the Bruins following a stunning 4-3 comeback victory in the opener of the Eastern Conference first-round series.
Despite the high emotions, both teams are taking a measured approach to the sequel. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff kept his message simple.
"Game 1 is over. We're on to Game 2," Ruff said. "A lot can change. We want to get better."
It was vintage Ruff — concise, no-nonsense, and laser-focused on the task at hand. The 66-year-old bench boss has preached process over results throughout his second stint behind the Sabres' bench, and Tuesday's availability was no different.
While Buffalo focuses on moving past their Sunday comeback, Bruins coach Marco Sturm took a more expansive approach with reporters.
The former NHL forward, in his first full season behind Boston's bench, projected calm confidence even after a deflating loss on the road.
"Last game is last game. Today is a new game," Sturm said. "We felt pretty good about our game. We did a lot of good things. We just have to focus on a few things."
Sturm was quick to praise his group's composure in a hostile building, noting the Bruins competed physically against a bigger, more aggressive Sabres squad. The penalty kill was a bright spot for Boston, going a perfect 4-for-4 in the series opener. Sturm confirmed there will be no lineup changes for Game 2.
"I saw a comment the other day that playoffs are a rollercoaster," he said. "When you head down the rollercoaster, we can't freak out. We've just got to stay calm."
'I Grew Up Coming To These Games'
Timmins, who got his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs in five years, last played in the post-season with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021. Having grown up a short drive away in St. Catharines, Ont, playing in the Sabres' playoff return was a dream come true.
"My buddies grew up Sabres fans, and I came down to games. I know this city was waiting for it," Timmins said Tuesday.
The defenseman used his team-allotted tickets for his parents and a few close friends, though many more were in the stands to witness the spectacle.
'Trust In Me'
Despite being part of an inexperienced third line, the unit garnered significant trust from Sturm. Following each of Buffalo's goals in that dramatic third period, Sturm deployed the line, citing his belief in their shutdown ability.
"It's good he has that trust in me," Minten remarked regarding his coach's decision.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.