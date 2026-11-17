Artist Rendering: Carl LeVotch
Artist Rendering: Carl LeVotch
Nov 17, 2026 2:59 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 2:59 PM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 3:00 PM
A New Jersey artist is immortalizing Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.
The legacy of Johnny and Matty Gaudreau continues to grow.
A life-size statue honoring the beloved brothers is going to be erected and placed outside the Hollydell Ice Arena, where they learned their hockey skills as youngsters while playing for their father and coach, Guy. Though small in stature, the brothers later reached the professional ranks.
The statue, cast in bronze, will be created by New Jersey artist Carl LeVotch, who wants his work to represent the humility, kindness, family devotion, perseverance and sportsmanship that defined the brothers. It will sit outside the front of Hollydell in Sewell, N.J., and is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028.
Tragically, the brothers were killed in 2024 when struck by a car as they were riding bicycles near their Salem County home. Johnny was 31 and Matty was 29, and their wives were pregnant at the time of the accident.
Related stories
Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," was a seven-time NHL All-Star who played with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Gaudreau played professionally on several minor-league teams and in Sweden before coaching at his alma mater, Gloucester Catholic High.
LeVotch, the sculptor, was emotionally touched by the U.S. Olympic team's tribute to the Gaudreau brothers after it won the gold medal earlier this year, and he presented his sketched concept to their parents, Guy and Jane.
He said the purpose of the sculpture is to inspire and enlighten people – especially children – through the brothers' legacies.
LeVotch said the sculpture "looks beyond remembrance as it is an invitation for every young athlete who encounters it to understand that character, compassion, and community are measures of greatness."
He calls the statue The Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture, and says it is meant to encourage players, parents, coaches and visitors to carry the brothers' values into their own lives.
In a statement, Guy and Jane Gaudreau said Hollydell was such an important part of their sons' story.
"It's where they first learned to love this game, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts as a family," they said.
They added that as proud as they were of their sons as players, "we are even prouder of the people they were: kind, humble and devoted to their families and everyone around them."
Charlie Vasaturo played alongside the Gaudreau brothers during their younger years and he later played professionally and returned to coach at Hollydell.
He is part of a long text string that is known as "The Hollydell Boys" – most of the people on it starred at the rink as youngsters and later played in college or the pros – and he said the statue is a fitting honor for Johnny and Matty.
"Matty and John built the Hollydell Ice Arena," said Vasaturo, 35, a former defenseman who played on Union College's NCAA national championship team in 2014, a squad that defeated Boston College and the Gaudreau brothers in the national semifinals.
"They grew up as the rink started and helped put South Jersey on the map. Their careers and their names have helped pave the way for the next generation of players from our area to realize you can make it in hockey coming from the Hollydell Ice Arena."
James Mackey, the Hollydell owner, said he hopes the sculpture "will guide future hockey players on a path to greatness."
Like Johnny and Matty.
LeVotch is working with support from the Gaudreau Brothers Sculpture Project, a New Jersey-based non-profit organization, to secure funds to support the sculpture.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy