Have No Fear: No. 1 Pick Gavin McKenna Is Ready For The Toronto Maple Leafs

One of the reasons he was looking forward to playing at Penn State was the chance to play with his buddy, Nashville Predators prospect Aiden Fink, but Fink was injured for most of the first half. His cast of linemates seemingly changed from game to game, which made it hard to develop any continuity. And he learned that he was no longer in the WHL, where he could have the puck pretty much whenever he wanted it and could play the game on his terms.