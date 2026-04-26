'He's Allowed To Be Angry': Fans React To Swayman's Outburst, Bruins' 6-1 Loss To Sabres

The Boston Bruins were handed a heavy 6-1 defeat by the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4. Along with that embarrassing result, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was furious with his teammates after being pulled. Here's how fans reacted.
Game 4 between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins did not go the way the home team was hoping at TD Garden. The Bruins were handed a 6-1 loss and are pushed to the brink in this series, with the Sabres holding a 3-1 lead and going back to Buffalo for Game 5.
Following this extremely one-sided affair, Bruins fans have voiced their opinion on social media and shared their displeasure toward Boston's performance.
By the end of the first period, Buffalo had a 4-0 lead on the road, and fans had seen enough by that point.
"Start cleaning out the lockers and trading hockey sticks for golf clubs. Thanks for coming," @CJBlayze8 posted on X.
"Don’t even come out for the second," @mariovince19 said in response to the Bruins' first period.
"this is so EMBARRASSING cancel the rest of the game," @LeeshaMae31 disapproved of the first period.
"Hagens was clearly the problem! Nice turnover by Harris! Whole lot of nothing from reichel! You get embarrassed at home and come back with a more embarrassing performance. 5 him playoff games in a row. Ruined my Sunday in 5 minutes," @MatousPhillip ranted on X.
"... saved their worst period of 2026 for game 4," @MarkCBass5 wrote on X.
Later, in the third period of the contest, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was pulled and made way for Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo went on to finish the game after Swayman allowed all six goals.
"Can't even get mad at Jeremy Swayman for this. The score could've been way worse in Game 4," @18Jxxx18 said on X.
"Don’t blame him , they completely no showed," @617samk wrote.
"he may have let in 1 bad goal but honestly it was the D that was atrocious. pucks that should have easily been out of the zone in the 1st place," @last_axeom posted on X.
"I’m a big time critic of Swayman and even said Knight should have been in the Olympics over him… but dude his team had like what 3 shots opening period to BUF 19..? He’s allowed to be angry," @hawaiinshirt7 reacted.
"I mean the whole team left him to fend for himself. Not just this game, every game," @bsabresfan26 said.
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