'He's Got Things He's Got To Decide On': Wild's Guerin Discusses State Of Hughes Negotiations

Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 8:38 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 8:38 PM
Trading for superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes has been a huge win for Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin. But as the defenseman's future remains uncertain, Guerin needs to be prepared to potentially make some difficult decisions.
They've put together a 13-3-4 record through the first 20 games of the season, giving them the third-best points percentage in the NHL and a six-point lead in the highly competitive Central Division. They've got a 'Rocket' Richard candidate in Kirill Kaprizov, a Vezina candidate in Jesper Wallstedt, and a Norris candidate in Quinn Hughes.
That must make long-suffering Minnesota fans giddy.
However, there's an elephant in the room that's been getting bigger with each day because Hughes has not yet signed a long-term contract extension.
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Despite the fact that the road ahead could see Huges leaving Minnesota and signing with another team – almost certainly, the New Jersey Devils – Wild GM Bill Guerin has taken a calm, cool and controlled approach to dealing with the optics of Hughes possibly leaving.
And on the latest episode of The Hockey News Big Show, Guerin didn't break a sweat when asked about Hughes' future with the team.
"We're working through things with Quinn," Guerin said. "He's got things that he's got to decide on. We'd love to keep him for the rest of his career if we could, but there's nothing really we can do right now.
"We've got to give him his time and space. It's a big decision for young players and young men like him. And you have to respect that. So right now, we’re just letting him focus on playing hockey and helping us win games."
That's an answer that shows you Guerin and Wild ownership are taking a delicate approach to convincing Hughes to sign an extension. More than likely, Guerin has handed the 27-year-old a blank check, but the fact a new contract hasn't materialized has to be worrisome. If not for Guerin, for Minnesota fans themselves.
thehockeynews.comWild Reward GM Bill Guerin For Transformative Work With Multi-Year ExtensionThe Minnesota Wild haven't had a wealth of success as a franchise, but that's changing thanks in no small part to GM Bill Guerin's bold moves. Guerin is the reigning GM of the year, he just got a contract extension, and he could be making even bigger moves to make the Wild a true Stanley Cup threat.
Hughes' decision could drastically impact the outlook of this franchise for the next decade. It's no secret to Guerin that the Central Division isn't slowing down, and it will become more difficult to keep up with younger teams in the Western Conference as years progress without game-breaking talent like Hughes possesses.
"Colorado's always going to be there. Dallas is always going to be there. Utah is definitely a team that's gotten a lot better over the last couple of years," Guerin said. "These teams that have built over the years, their young players are maturing, getting a little older, and getting more experience. They get the league now.
"These teams are coming, and we have to be on our toes each and every night."
Guerin deserves credit for stepping to the plate and hitting a home run by acquiring Hughes. But he did pay a heavy price for his services, and if an extension doesn't come together, it would be ideal for Guerin to recoup at least a few players that can help the Wild in one area of another.
If the rumors are true, and Hughes really only will sign an extension with the Devils, it will likely limit what Guerin can get in a return. But allowing Hughes to leave for nothing could be a worst-case scenario for the Wild.
You can see why some might believe Guerin will say 'to hell with it' and just keep Hughes for the rest of this season. This iteration of the Wild is arguably the closest the franchise has ever looked to being a true Stanley Cup contender, and that status takes a huge hit without Hughes.
But Guerin cannot let emotion dictate this decision, either. Sacrificing an organization's long-term interests for one playoff run is generally unadvisable in all professional sports, and losing a generational talent like Hughes for nothing could be devastating to the Wild's long-term outlook.
The ball may be in Hughes' court right now, but Guerin could eventually have to grit his teeth and make the toughest decision he likely has ever had to make as a GM. Guerin has taken his best shot at keeping Hughes, and if it doesn't work out, he must be practical and move forward.
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