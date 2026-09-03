Understanding Bill Guerin Helps The Devils Understand A Quinn Hughes Timeline

Guerin wants to meet Hughes halfway. He wants to win, and Guerin can make the argument that the Wild are in a better position to do so, both this season and the next three. Hughes wants to play with his brothers, and he can do so with a deal that aligns with Jack. The Cale Makar $20.5 million average annual value contract is a reference, and both sides will meet somewhere close to the record-breaking deal while still having enough cap space to add talent to an already contending team.