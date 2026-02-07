Logo
Hey, New York Rangers, Here's Your Future cover image

Hey, New York Rangers, Here's Your Future

Ken Campbell
6h
Following the blockbuster Artemi Panarin trade, Liam Greentree has become one of the most important players within the New York Rangers organization, as he headlines a new future.

Regardless of what Liam Greentree does in his career with the New York Rangers, it's a name fans will almost certainly remember for a long time.

The OHL's Windsor Spitfires captain was the centerpiece that went to the Rangers in exchange for Artemi Panarin. That might put a bit of undue pressure on Greentree, but it will also give him an opportunity to play in the NHL sooner than he would have if his rights had remained with the Los Angeles Kings.

Now it would be great if the Rangers ever allowed the kid to talk about it.

Ken Campbell talks about Liam Greentree and the New York Rangers, as well as his three points performance against the Sudbury Wolves.

Watch the video column for more.

