Hockey Canada Fails To Get On IIHF Council In Shocking Vote

The IIHF council, which elected a new president, Franz Reindl of Germany, decides on everything from where the next World Junior Championship will be played to whether Russia will be allowed to participate in international competitions. Not having a Canadian at the seat of the table could rob Hockey Canada of the hosting duties it has had a stranglehold on in the last several years, particularly the World Junior Championship, which Canada will host in 2027 and 2029 and has also hosted six times in the past 10 years.