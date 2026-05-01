Hockey Canada Won't Send A Team To 2026 Spengler Cup

Hockey Canada could not reach a new agreement with the Spengler Cup organizing committee in time to play in the 2026 tournament this winter.
There won't be a Team Canada in the 2026 Spengler Cup.
Hockey Canada said its long-term agreement with the Spengler Cup organizing committee expired after the 2025 tournament, and a new agreement to include a Canadian men's squad in the 2026 edition could not be reached in time.
The organizing committee said both parties have taken into account "changed sporting and economic framework conditions" in their discussions.
"The Spengler Cup is a special event, and we are grateful for our many years of partnership with the organizing committee and the fan support in Davos," Hockey Canada said in a statement. "Hockey Canada and the organizing committee continue to engage in discussions around future participation in the Spengler Cup, and we look forward to the future of the prestigious tournament."
The Spengler Cup is hockey's oldest invitational club tournament. It's played between Christmas and New Year's Eve annually in Davos, Switzerland. It first began in 1923 to reunite nations divided by the First World War and has since become a staple of the holidays.
A Canadian select squad has played in the competition since 1984. Team Canada has won the Spengler Cup 16 times, the second-most championships in tournament history. Hosts HC Davos won their 17th championship this past winter.
Team Canada usually consists of Canadians playing outside of the NHL, such as in European leagues or the AHL. It can also include free agents, such as James Reimer, who played in the 2025 Spengler Cup before signing with the Ottawa Senators in January.
In 2017, Hockey Canada used the Spengler Cup as a final chance to evaluate who to include on the 2018 Olympic men's hockey roster. The NHL didn't participate in the 2018 Olympics, so teams needed to make up rosters of players from other leagues. NHL players didn't play in the 2022 Olympics either, but the 2021 Spengler Cup was cancelled about 24 hours before the first game due to COVID-19.
Four teams are confirmed for the 2026 Spengler Cup. HC Davos from the Swiss National League will look to repeat as champions. Frolunda HC of the Swedish League won the Champions Hockey League. SCL Tigers of the National League will play in the Spengler Cup for the first time. And the U.S. Collegiate Selects, consisting of players from the NCAA, will return after making their debut in 2025.
"As the discussions took more time than originally expected and, in parallel, other potential participants required timely commitments for organizational reasons, the organizing committee of the Spengler Cup Davos, in co-ordination with Hockey Canada, decided to hold the 2026 tournament without Team Canada," the organizing committee said in a news release.
"Team Canada has been an integral part of the tournament since 1984 and enjoys great popularity among fans. Despite this year's absence, both sides remain in dialogue, with the aim of enabling a return in the future."
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