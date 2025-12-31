    • Powered by Roundtable

    Host Davos Wins Record 17th Spengler Cup

    Derek O'Brien
    Dec 31, 2025, 17:03
    Updated at: Dec 31, 2025, 17:59

    HC Davos clinches historic 17th Spengler Cup title with late surge to a 6-3 victory. In the final, Davos defeated the U.S. Collegiate Selects, who were playing in the tournament for the first time.

    HC Davos defeated the U.S. Collegiate Selects 6-3 in the final of the 2025 Spengler Cup. It was the record 17th title for host Davos, an annual participant in the tournament. That breaks a tie with Team Canada – another annual participant dating back to the mid 1980s – which has 16 titles. This was the first appearance for the U.S. Collegiate Selects.

    The game was tied 3-3 after two periods and remained tied until Czech Filip Zadina scored with just 4:39 remaining in regulation time on a feed from Calle Andersson. Enzo Corvi and Matěj Stránský added late goals to secure the victory.

    Corvi and Adam Tambellini each had three points for Davos in the victory, while Zadina had two. Ryan Walsh and Adam Fink each had a goal and an assist for the U.S. Collegiate Selects. The Selects outshot Davos 32-23 in the game.

    It was the second meeting of the tournament between the two teams, who both competed in the Cattini Group along with Team Canada. In their head-to-head meeting, the Selects defeated Davos 5-3. All three teams finished with three points, with the Selects finishing first, Canada second and Davos third on goal difference.

    Davos defeated IFK Helsinki from Finland 3-0 in the quarterfinals and then fellow Swiss club and defending Spengler Cup champion Fribourg-Gottéron 3-1 in the semis. As group winner, the U.S. Collegiate Selects advanced directly to the semifinals, where they beat Czech club Sparta Prague 5-3.

    Swede Marcus Sörensen of Fribourg and Fink each had six points in the tournament, which tied for the most. Fink is a Canadian who plays for Penn State University and is a Nashville Predators prospect. Stránský of Davos, Quinn Finley from the Selects and Sparta’s Filip Chlapík all had five points.

    Canada, which hasn’t won the tournament or even made the final since 2019, lost to Sparta in the quarterfinals 5-1, although that score is somewhat misleading as it was 1-1 with 5:30 to play. The team didn’t have any players with more than two points.

    Leo Komarov, a veteran free agent who played for Davos in this tournament but has no contractual commitments beyond the Spengler Cup, played in four of Davos’ five games and was held pointless.

    Previous Winners

    2024 HC Fribourg-Gottéron, Switzerland

    2023 HC Davos, Switzerland

    2022 HC Ambrì-Piotta, Switzerland

    2021 Cancelled (COVID-19) 

    2020 Cancelled (COVID-19) 

    2019 Team Canada 

    2018 KalPa Kuopio, Finland

    2017 Team Canada 

    2016 Team Canada

    2015 Team Canada

    2014 Genève-Servette HC, Switzerland

    2013 Genève-Servette HC, Switzerland

    2012 Team Canada 

    2011 HC Davos, Switzerland

    2010 SKA Saint Petersburg, Russia

    2009 Dinamo Minsk, Belarus

    2008 Dynamo Moscow, Russia

    2007 Team  Canada

    2006 HC Davos, Switzerland

    2005 Metallurg Magnitogorsk, Russia

    2004 HC Davos, Switzerland

    2003 Team Canada

    2002 Team Canada

    2001 HC Davos, Switzerland

    2000 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1999 Kölner Haie, Germany

    1998 Team Canada

    1997 Team Canada

    1996 Team Canada

    1995 Team Canada

    1994 Färjestad BK, Sweden

    1993 Färjestad BK, Sweden

    1992 Team Canada

    1991 CSKA Moscow, Soviet Union

    1990 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

    1989 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

    1988 USA Selects

    1987 Team Canada

    1986 Team Canada

    1985 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

    1984 Team Canada

    1983 Dynamo Moscow, Soviet Union

    1982 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

    1981 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

    1980 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

    1979 Krylja Sovetov Moscow, Soviet Union

    1978 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

    1977 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union

    1976 USSR B National Team, Soviet Union

    1975 Czechoslovakia Olympic Team 

    1974 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia

    1973 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia

    1972 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia

    1971 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union

    1970 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union

    1969 Lokomotiv Moscow, Soviet Union

    1968 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

    1967 Lokomotiv Moscow, Soviet Union

    1966 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

    1965 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

    1964 EV Füssen, West Germany

    1963 Sparta Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1962 Sparta Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1961 ACBB Paris, France

    1960 ACBB Paris, France

    1959 ACBB Paris, France

    1958 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1957 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1956 Not held (financial reasons) 

    1955 Rudá Hvězda Brno, Czechoslovakia

    1954 HC Milano Inter, Italy

    1953 HC Milano Inter, Italy

    1952 EV Füssen, West Germany

    1951 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1950 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy

    1949 Not held (Cold War tensions) 

    1948 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1947 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1946 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1945 Zürcher SC, Switzerland

    1944 Zürcher SC, Switzerland

    1943 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1942 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1941 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1940 Not held (World War II) 

    1939 Not held (World War II) 

    1938 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1937 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1936 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1935 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy

    1934 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy

    1933 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1932 LTC Prague & Oxford University (Tie)

    1931 Oxford University, Great Britain

    1930 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1929 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

    1928 Berliner SC, Germany

    1927 HC Davos, Switzerland

    1926 Berliner SC, Germany

    1925 Oxford University, Great Britain

    1924 Berliner SC, Germany

    1923 Oxford University, Great Britain

