Host Davos Wins Record 17th Spengler Cup

HC Davos defeated the U.S. Collegiate Selects 6-3 in the final of the 2025 Spengler Cup. It was the record 17th title for host Davos, an annual participant in the tournament. That breaks a tie with Team Canada – another annual participant dating back to the mid 1980s – which has 16 titles. This was the first appearance for the U.S. Collegiate Selects.
The game was tied 3-3 after two periods and remained tied until Czech Filip Zadina scored with just 4:39 remaining in regulation time on a feed from Calle Andersson. Enzo Corvi and Matěj Stránský added late goals to secure the victory.
Corvi and Adam Tambellini each had three points for Davos in the victory, while Zadina had two. Ryan Walsh and Adam Fink each had a goal and an assist for the U.S. Collegiate Selects. The Selects outshot Davos 32-23 in the game.
It was the second meeting of the tournament between the two teams, who both competed in the Cattini Group along with Team Canada. In their head-to-head meeting, the Selects defeated Davos 5-3. All three teams finished with three points, with the Selects finishing first, Canada second and Davos third on goal difference.
Davos defeated IFK Helsinki from Finland 3-0 in the quarterfinals and then fellow Swiss club and defending Spengler Cup champion Fribourg-Gottéron 3-1 in the semis. As group winner, the U.S. Collegiate Selects advanced directly to the semifinals, where they beat Czech club Sparta Prague 5-3.
Swede Marcus Sörensen of Fribourg and Fink each had six points in the tournament, which tied for the most. Fink is a Canadian who plays for Penn State University and is a Nashville Predators prospect. Stránský of Davos, Quinn Finley from the Selects and Sparta’s Filip Chlapík all had five points.
Canada, which hasn’t won the tournament or even made the final since 2019, lost to Sparta in the quarterfinals 5-1, although that score is somewhat misleading as it was 1-1 with 5:30 to play. The team didn’t have any players with more than two points.
Leo Komarov, a veteran free agent who played for Davos in this tournament but has no contractual commitments beyond the Spengler Cup, played in four of Davos' five games and was held pointless.
2024 HC Fribourg-Gottéron, Switzerland
2023 HC Davos, Switzerland
2022 HC Ambrì-Piotta, Switzerland
2021 Cancelled (COVID-19)
2020 Cancelled (COVID-19)
2019 Team Canada
2018 KalPa Kuopio, Finland
2017 Team Canada
2016 Team Canada
2015 Team Canada
2014 Genève-Servette HC, Switzerland
2013 Genève-Servette HC, Switzerland
2012 Team Canada
2011 HC Davos, Switzerland
2010 SKA Saint Petersburg, Russia
2009 Dinamo Minsk, Belarus
2008 Dynamo Moscow, Russia
2007 Team Canada
2006 HC Davos, Switzerland
2005 Metallurg Magnitogorsk, Russia
2004 HC Davos, Switzerland
2003 Team Canada
2002 Team Canada
2001 HC Davos, Switzerland
2000 HC Davos, Switzerland
1999 Kölner Haie, Germany
1998 Team Canada
1997 Team Canada
1996 Team Canada
1995 Team Canada
1994 Färjestad BK, Sweden
1993 Färjestad BK, Sweden
1992 Team Canada
1991 CSKA Moscow, Soviet Union
1990 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union
1989 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union
1988 USA Selects
1987 Team Canada
1986 Team Canada
1985 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union
1984 Team Canada
1983 Dynamo Moscow, Soviet Union
1982 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia
1981 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union
1980 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union
1979 Krylja Sovetov Moscow, Soviet Union
1978 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia
1977 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union
1976 USSR B National Team, Soviet Union
1975 Czechoslovakia Olympic Team
1974 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia
1973 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia
1972 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia
1971 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union
1970 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union
1969 Lokomotiv Moscow, Soviet Union
1968 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia
1967 Lokomotiv Moscow, Soviet Union
1966 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia
1965 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia
1964 EV Füssen, West Germany
1963 Sparta Prague, Czechoslovakia
1962 Sparta Prague, Czechoslovakia
1961 ACBB Paris, France
1960 ACBB Paris, France
1959 ACBB Paris, France
1958 HC Davos, Switzerland
1957 HC Davos, Switzerland
1956 Not held (financial reasons)
1955 Rudá Hvězda Brno, Czechoslovakia
1954 HC Milano Inter, Italy
1953 HC Milano Inter, Italy
1952 EV Füssen, West Germany
1951 HC Davos, Switzerland
1950 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy
1949 Not held (Cold War tensions)
1948 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia
1947 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia
1946 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia
1945 Zürcher SC, Switzerland
1944 Zürcher SC, Switzerland
1943 HC Davos, Switzerland
1942 HC Davos, Switzerland
1941 HC Davos, Switzerland
1940 Not held (World War II)
1939 Not held (World War II)
1938 HC Davos, Switzerland
1937 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia
1936 HC Davos, Switzerland
1935 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy
1934 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy
1933 HC Davos, Switzerland
1932 LTC Prague & Oxford University (Tie)
1931 Oxford University, Great Britain
1930 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia
1929 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia
1928 Berliner SC, Germany
1927 HC Davos, Switzerland
1926 Berliner SC, Germany
1925 Oxford University, Great Britain
1924 Berliner SC, Germany
1923 Oxford University, Great Britain