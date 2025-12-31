Host Davos Wins Record 17th Spengler Cup

HC Davos defeated the U.S. Collegiate Selects 6-3 in the final of the 2025 Spengler Cup. It was the record 17th title for host Davos, an annual participant in the tournament. That breaks a tie with Team Canada – another annual participant dating back to the mid 1980s – which has 16 titles. This was the first appearance for the U.S. Collegiate Selects.

The game was tied 3-3 after two periods and remained tied until Czech Filip Zadina scored with just 4:39 remaining in regulation time on a feed from Calle Andersson. Enzo Corvi and Matěj Stránský added late goals to secure the victory.

Corvi and Adam Tambellini each had three points for Davos in the victory, while Zadina had two. Ryan Walsh and Adam Fink each had a goal and an assist for the U.S. Collegiate Selects. The Selects outshot Davos 32-23 in the game.

It was the second meeting of the tournament between the two teams, who both competed in the Cattini Group along with Team Canada. In their head-to-head meeting, the Selects defeated Davos 5-3. All three teams finished with three points, with the Selects finishing first, Canada second and Davos third on goal difference.

Davos defeated IFK Helsinki from Finland 3-0 in the quarterfinals and then fellow Swiss club and defending Spengler Cup champion Fribourg-Gottéron 3-1 in the semis. As group winner, the U.S. Collegiate Selects advanced directly to the semifinals, where they beat Czech club Sparta Prague 5-3.

Swede Marcus Sörensen of Fribourg and Fink each had six points in the tournament, which tied for the most. Fink is a Canadian who plays for Penn State University and is a Nashville Predators prospect. Stránský of Davos, Quinn Finley from the Selects and Sparta’s Filip Chlapík all had five points.

Canada, which hasn’t won the tournament or even made the final since 2019, lost to Sparta in the quarterfinals 5-1, although that score is somewhat misleading as it was 1-1 with 5:30 to play. The team didn’t have any players with more than two points.

Leo Komarov, a veteran free agent who played for Davos in this tournament but has no contractual commitments beyond the Spengler Cup, played in four of Davos’ five games and was held pointless.

Previous Winners

2024 HC Fribourg-Gottéron, Switzerland

2023 HC Davos, Switzerland

2022 HC Ambrì-Piotta, Switzerland

2021 Cancelled (COVID-19)

2020 Cancelled (COVID-19)

2019 Team Canada

2018 KalPa Kuopio, Finland

2017 Team Canada

2016 Team Canada

2015 Team Canada

2014 Genève-Servette HC, Switzerland

2013 Genève-Servette HC, Switzerland

2012 Team Canada

2011 HC Davos, Switzerland

2010 SKA Saint Petersburg, Russia

2009 Dinamo Minsk, Belarus

2008 Dynamo Moscow, Russia

2007 Team Canada

2006 HC Davos, Switzerland

2005 Metallurg Magnitogorsk, Russia

2004 HC Davos, Switzerland

2003 Team Canada

2002 Team Canada

2001 HC Davos, Switzerland

2000 HC Davos, Switzerland

1999 Kölner Haie, Germany

1998 Team Canada

1997 Team Canada

1996 Team Canada

1995 Team Canada

1994 Färjestad BK, Sweden

1993 Färjestad BK, Sweden

1992 Team Canada

1991 CSKA Moscow, Soviet Union

1990 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

1989 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

1988 USA Selects

1987 Team Canada

1986 Team Canada

1985 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

1984 Team Canada

1983 Dynamo Moscow, Soviet Union

1982 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

1981 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

1980 Spartak Moscow, Soviet Union

1979 Krylja Sovetov Moscow, Soviet Union

1978 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

1977 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union

1976 USSR B National Team, Soviet Union

1975 Czechoslovakia Olympic Team

1974 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia

1973 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia

1972 Slovan Bratislava, Czechoslovakia

1971 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union

1970 SKA Leningrad, Soviet Union

1969 Lokomotiv Moscow, Soviet Union

1968 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

1967 Lokomotiv Moscow, Soviet Union

1966 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

1965 Dukla Jihlava, Czechoslovakia

1964 EV Füssen, West Germany

1963 Sparta Prague, Czechoslovakia

1962 Sparta Prague, Czechoslovakia

1961 ACBB Paris, France

1960 ACBB Paris, France

1959 ACBB Paris, France

1958 HC Davos, Switzerland

1957 HC Davos, Switzerland

1956 Not held (financial reasons)

1955 Rudá Hvězda Brno, Czechoslovakia

1954 HC Milano Inter, Italy

1953 HC Milano Inter, Italy

1952 EV Füssen, West Germany

1951 HC Davos, Switzerland

1950 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy

1949 Not held (Cold War tensions)

1948 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

1947 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

1946 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

1945 Zürcher SC, Switzerland

1944 Zürcher SC, Switzerland

1943 HC Davos, Switzerland

1942 HC Davos, Switzerland

1941 HC Davos, Switzerland

1940 Not held (World War II)

1939 Not held (World War II)

1938 HC Davos, Switzerland

1937 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

1936 HC Davos, Switzerland

1935 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy

1934 Diavoli Rossoneri Milan, Italy

1933 HC Davos, Switzerland

1932 LTC Prague & Oxford University (Tie)

1931 Oxford University, Great Britain

1930 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

1929 LTC Prague, Czechoslovakia

1928 Berliner SC, Germany

1927 HC Davos, Switzerland

1926 Berliner SC, Germany

1925 Oxford University, Great Britain

1924 Berliner SC, Germany

1923 Oxford University, Great Britain

