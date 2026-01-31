Hockey Having A Hollywood Moment With Hit TV Shows Growing The NHL

It’s not easy to stand out in Hollywood, but hockey has done just that over the last little while. Not only is it competing against every other sport, but it's also competing for the attention of the public with the arts world in general.
However, in recent days and months, it’s clear that hockey is having its own Hollywood moment.
It isn’t only the mercurial rise of the HBO Max/Crave original series Heated Rivalry that’s responsible for the spotlight being on hockey right now, although certainly, the LGBTQIA-plus-centered series has plenty of hype and interest at the moment.
Since it premiered in November, Heated Rivalry has captured the zeitgeist, gaining critical acclaim and attention from iconic talk shows including The Tonight Show and The Daily Show.
Indeed, Heated Rivalry has been a hit in large part because it approaches the sport from a different angle. The intersection between the gay community and hockey isn’t new, but a gay-friendly series appearing on a high-profile platform introduces hockey to a broader audience.
However, hockey is also in the spotlight because another Crave-original series, Shoresy. The show is currently rolling out its fifth season and becoming legendary in hockey circles.
The creation of Letterkenny star Jared Keeso, Shoresy focuses on a northern Ontario hockey community, and its ribald humor has captured the essence of what it is to be a minor-league hockey player and on-ice official.
Shoresy has fans far and wide, including WWE star CM Punk, who was seen wearing the logo of the show’s Sudbury Bulldogs team.
Shoresy has had appearances from former NHLers, including former New York Rangers agitator Sean Avery and Montreal Canadiens left winger Terry Ryan, the latter of whom is a full-fledged cast member.
As the series has gained momentum, the Shoresy cast has gone on tour, playing charity games against NHL alumni from teams including the Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.
In a lot of senses, Shoresy has become the new Slap Shot, the iconic Paul Newman film that most hockey players can recite word-for-word. Shoresy's relentless, take-no-prisoners humor is resonating with new generations of hockey fans, and it’s going to stay in the zeitgeist for many years to come.
The breakthrough successes of Heated Rivalry and Shoresy, and even Amazon Prime's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, will undoubtedly open doors for more dramatic and comedic series.
The Hollywood world is famous for its copycat approach, and producers everywhere are taking note that hockey can be the setting for films and TV shows that appeal to hockey fans, new and old.
Heck, when NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is telling people that he binge-watched Heated Rivalry’s six episodes in one night, you know hockey’s Hollywood moment has arrived. Those of us who love the sport know all about its appeal, but these new hit shows are bringing in new appreciators of the game. And that can only be a good thing.
