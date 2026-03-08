Holy Mackinaw: The Best Calls Of Joe Bowen’s Maple Leafs Broadcasting Career

Joe Bowen, the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has become an icon of the historic franchise, in large part due to his memorable calls attached to the team’s greatest moments over the past 44 years.
As he prepares to retire from the broadcast booth at the end of this season, let’s look back at some of his best calls that made him an icon of the blue and white in chronological order.
The 1993 Norris Division semifinals against the Detroit Red Wings was a rollercoaster of emotions for Leafs Nation. Coming back from a 2-0 series deficit and winning three straight, only for the Red Wings to force a Game 7 in Detroit.
The winner-take-all game is back and forth, and the Wings are leading late in the third period. But with 2:43 remaining, Doug Gilmour ties the game and sends it to overtime. The extra frame doesn’t last long, as two and a half minutes in...
“Nikolai Borschevsky has scored for Toronto. The Leafs win. The Leafs win.”
On Nov. 10, 1996, the Leafs played the Philadelphia Flyers in a game that would result in a 3-1 win for Philly. At the end of the game, multiple fights broke out between the two teams, including a goalie fight where Ron Hextall sprinted down to the Leafs’ end of the ice where the brawls were happening, and he dropped the gloves with Felix Potvin. Some highlights of the extensive call were:
“Off comes Potvin’s helmet. Hextall’s throwing punches at Potvin.”
“They’re wailing away at one another. Hextall’s sweater’s off, that’s a fine.”
“Felix throwing rights and lefts. The pileup is underneath, but the main event is the goaltenders.”
After defeating the New York Islanders in seven games to start the 2002 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Leafs played in the conference semifinal against their provincial rivals, the Ottawa Senators.
It’s a close series, neither team able to take a two-game lead, as the series goes to Game 6 with the blue and white facing elimination. Ottawa takes a 2-0 lead early, but Toronto responds with three unanswered goals. Todd White would tie the game with 25 seconds left in the second period, but Alexander Mogilny would give the Leafs the lead early in the third period. With 20 seconds to go in the game, the Sens get multiple chances to tie, but the puck stays out of the net, forcing a Game 7 in Toronto.
“Game over. Game over. Bless you boys, what a game. Unbelievable. In a very small way of being a part of this team, I don’t think I’ve ever been as proud in my entire life.”
The Leafs would win Game 7 3-0 and move on to the Eastern Conference final.
That conference final would be against the Carolina Hurricanes. This series would be even closer, with neither team scoring more than three goals per game. The Hurricanes would go up 3-1 in the series, but the Maple Leafs fought back, winning Game 5 1-0.
Game 6 in Toronto looked familiar, as the Canes had a 1-0 lead late into the third period, but Mats Sundin would tie the game with just over 20 seconds remaining.
“They score. They score with 22.8 seconds left. The Leafs have tied the game. Don’t tell me about heart and dedication and resilience. This is unbelievable.”
It’s the second-to-last game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If the Leafs win, they make the playoffs in an 82-game season for the first time since 2004. However, it’s a 3-2 Penguins lead with six minutes to go, but the comeback ensues. Kasperi Kapanen’s first NHL goal ties the game with 5:30 remaining.
“It’s Kapanen. The former Penguin has tied the game.”
Then, with 2:48 to go, the Leafs take the lead.
“A wrist shot from Jake Gardiner, deflected by Connor Brown. A little leprechaun has found a pot of gold.”
With 50 seconds left, Sidney Crosby has the chance to tie the game with a half-open net, but Curtis McElhinney makes the sprawling save.
“Oh, what a save. Holy mackinaw. Holy McElhinney.”
Auston Matthews gets an empty-net goal with a fitting 3.4 seconds left and as Joe said...
“Holy mackinaw, they’re going to the playoffs.”
In Game 4 of the first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, it’s not looking good as the Leafs are down 4-1 with only just over 10 minutes left in the game. Matthews scores two goals in just under three minutes, making the game closer than anyone expected. And with 3:56 left, the game is tied.
“Mo, Mo, Mo, Morgan Rielly. Holy Mackinaw, they’ve tied the game.”
The game goes to overtime. It only takes four minutes and 14 seconds to complete the comeback.
“Scores. Scores. Mark Giordano. Scoring.”
This would give the Leafs the 3-1 series lead, and Toronto would go on to win the series in Game 6 thanks to an overtime winner by John Tavares, sending them to the second round for the first time in 19 years.
“They score. They score. Holy mackinaw, they score. ... They’re going to the second round. Do you believe this? Holy mackinaw.”
The Battle of Ontario’s first playoff series in 21 years kicked off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it was fitting of the rivalry’s history.
The Leafs took a commanding 3-0 series lead, but the Sens would fight back, winning Games 4 and 5, planting the seed of doubt in the mind of Leafs Nation with Game 6 in Ottawa.
The blue and white had a 2-0 lead, but the red and black would score two goals of their own, tying it with 7:20 left in regulation. However, 1:41 later, Max Pacioretty would get the lead back for the Leafs, and with 30 seconds left, William Nylander, who turned 29 that day, got the puck and sprinted towards the empty Senators net.
“Willy. Now ya got it, Willy. Now ya got it. Penalty coming, scores. Happy birthday.”
Joe then breaks into song with a rendition of Happy Days Are Here Again.
“Happy days are here again. The sky is blue and clear again. We will drink a cup of cheer again. Happy days are here again.”
