Holy Mackinaw: The Best Calls Of Joe Bowen’s Maple Leafs Broadcasting Career

It’s a close series, neither team able to take a two-game lead, as the series goes to Game 6 with the blue and white facing elimination. Ottawa takes a 2-0 lead early, but Toronto responds with three unanswered goals. Todd White would tie the game with 25 seconds left in the second period, but Alexander Mogilny would give the Leafs the lead early in the third period. With 20 seconds to go in the game, the Sens get multiple chances to tie, but the puck stays out of the net, forcing a Game 7 in Toronto.