Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 7:36 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 7:36 PM
Los Angeles Kings star defenseman Drew Doughty hired star player agent Pat Brisson this week, as he skates in the final year of his current contract. Why did Doughty choose now to hire an agent? And what could his next contract look like?
When you understand Drew Doughty’s career trajectory, you understand why, until this week, he felt he didn’t need a player agent.
Once he signed an eight-year, $88-million contract extension in the summer of 2018 – without having to pay an agent’s fee on the contract – Doughty was able to sit back and simply depend on his relationship with the Los Angeles Kings franchise without feeling the need to have representation. He’s delivered a lot of great hockey to the Kings in his 19 NHL seasons, and LA has never tried to shortchange him financially.
Doughty is currently in the final season of that contract, so it was more than a little bit curious that he’s decided to hire Pat Brisson – super-agent and representative of some of the game’s icons – to help him negotiate a new contract with the Kings. The 35-year-old has said he believes he can play until he’s over 40, which would mean he’s looking for a multi-year contract. And if there’s enough term on it, it could be Doughty’s final NHL contract.
But what would a new deal for Doughty potentially look like? That depends.
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If Doughty believes the Kings won’t give him market value, he now has one of the game’s best agents to do his bidding, potentially with other teams. While Doughty hasn’t exactly burned up the scoresheet in recent seasons – his total of 40 combined points in the past two seasons is at least partly a function of him missing a combined 62 games in that span – when Doughty was healthy, he was a more-than-decent offensive contributor.
Indeed, in 2022-23, when he played in 81 games, Doughty generated 43 assists and 52 points. The following season, when he didn’t miss a single game, Doughty put up 15 goals and 50 points. Given that he’s still averaging 21:32 of ice time this season – posting seven assists and eight points in 18 games – Doughty will have no shortage of suitors if he makes it to market.
Now, will he keep making $11 million per season? Probably not – at least, not on a long-term contract, with the Kings in particular. Los Angeles GM Ken Holland has a projected $37 million in salary cap space to work with this coming summer, but the Kings have seven current players, Doughty included, who will need new contracts next season and beyond. The most glaring area isn’t on ‘D’, but rather in net, as both goalies – Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg – will be UFAs this summer.
Thus, would a $10-million-per-season extension for Doughty – over a three-or-four-year period – be too rich for LA? We’d say ‘yes’ to that question, but if Holland wants to keep Doughty, he’ll have to fork up to keep Doughty’s leadership and experience around. That’s what Brisson’s hiring tells us, anyway. Even if you believe Doughty when he says he’s confident he’ll re-sign with the Kings, there’s still the matter of hammering out the financial particulars.
Doughty has been so crucial to the Kings’ fortunes that he’s never had to consider being forced to shop his wares the way he almost certainly will this summer. If he feels the Kings aren’t being respectful to him – a right-shot D-man with a resume as accomplished as virtually anyone’s – Doughty now is at least giving himself the option of taking his talents elsewhere.
In the end, Doughty may only want a one- or two-year contract and the chance at another payday down the line. Or the Kings may want him to agree to a short-term deal. But one way or another, Doughty is going to get a solid salary on his next contract.
The importance of defensemen in the modern era ensures he gets at least a decent-value deal, and he didn’t hire Brisson just to give him an agent’s cut. So it doesn’t matter whether it’s with the Kings or another team – Doughty will be getting his financial flowers.
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