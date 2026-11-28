How Remaining Strength Of Schedule Might Affect The Rest Of The 2026-27 NHL Season
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 5:01 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 5:01 PM
Now that the NHL's post-Thanksgiving deadline has passed, which teams have the easiest and hardest schedules remaining?
Not all NHL schedules are created equal.
This isn't like most major soccer leagues where everybody plays everybody else home and away. With every NHL team having already played 20-plus games and dealing with unbalanced schedules because of divisional rivalries, some teams will find they've already put the hardest parts of their schedules behind them. In contrast, others face a tougher road ahead.
The good news is that, thanks to how the NHL's point system works, there's not a huge gap in "remaining strength of schedule" (SOS) — that is, the average points percentage of their remaining opponents — nobody has it especially easy; the lowest remaining strength of schedule heading into Black Friday's games was .538, while the most difficult was .568.
That's roughly the difference between, say, last year's Los Angeles Kings and this year's New York Rangers. That’s not much, but it’s certainly enough to affect teams on the margins.
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So, according to Tankathon as of Nov. 28, who has it the easiest, and who's gonna have a little more of a struggle?
Which Playoff Hopefuls Have It Hardest?
This is funny, but it's true: The team with the second-most difficult remaining strength of schedule is the Chicago Blackhawks, at .567, just 0.01 percent less than the Buffalo Sabres at .568.
But after that, it's a slew of Atlantic teams — Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs (all within the top 10) — which is certainly impactful. The Senators are the best team in the East right now by both points percentage and banked points, so we can probably expect them to slow down a little bit.
Still, after that, Florida is in a tenuous position, given its understandable slow start. The recent return of Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand will only help, and they've given themselves plenty of cushion. Still, it's only a couple of wins one way or the other, while the team directly behind them (the Rangers, .563 SOS left) have the same strength of schedule and a game in hand. It could be tight, but the Panthers could also pull away without much difficulty based on what we know of their roster.
Buffalo, meanwhile, will have to fight tooth and nail to get into the playoff picture, and given the quality of what they have remaining, that could be a problem without a major change to their lineup. And of course Toronto is well out of it.
Meanwhile, the Rangers' schedule is only slightly more difficult than the New York Islanders', and they trail them by just two points, so that rivalry should be something to watch unless the Isles can pull away a bit, as they have in the last week or two.
In the West, the already-sliding Utah Mammoth have the toughest schedule among playoff teams, with a .560 remaining strength of schedule and more games played than any team ahead of them. Goaltending is their biggest problem by far, but they might not have many options to sort that out.
The good news, for Utah at least, is that the Colorado Avalanche aren't far behind them (.554) and won’t have Nathan MacKinnon until late January or so. Other than that, the Central playoff hopefuls have relatively easy slates the rest of the way, so those are the only areas for concern. It's not like some Pacific team is gonna skunk them for a Wild Card spot, right?
Who Has The Easiest Path?
Another potential monkey wrench in the Rangers' and Islanders' plans to at least grab the third Metropolitan Division playoff spot is the Washington Capitals. Washington has the easiest schedule left in the league (.536) and games in hand on everyone in the East.
Now, for that to matter, a lot of things have to turn on a dime and put them in a way better position going forward, and they've set themselves behind at least two 8-balls the rest of the way, currently sitting seven points out of the Metro's top three and nine points out of the Wild Card. Games in hand are great, but you have to win 'em, and the Caps haven't really shown that ability so far, mostly because their goalies can't make a stop.
The other easiest schedules? All in the Central, and all involving teams in the Wild Card hunt: Winnipeg Jets (.538), Nashville Predators (.541), and St. Louis Blues (.539). Just two points and a couple of games played one way or the other separates these teams, and the fact that none of them have especially challenging schedules means the race is wide open, and should remain so for some time.
Whether those teams are actually all that good on paper also leaves the door open for Utah to turn things around, but the SOS edge the other three have might be the difference-maker in that race.
thehockeynews.comCan The Sharks, Ducks, Or Kings Grab A Stranglehold Of The NHL's Weakest Division?The NHL's Pacific Division has tremendous disparity right now, with the third-place San Jose Sharks nine points behind the second-place Vegas Golden Knights. What's gone wrong with the majority of the Pacific's teams? Should we expect a reversal of fortune for those struggling Pacific teams?
The rest of the Pacific, with more middling remaining SOS numbers, doesn't offer much hope for a big comeback from, say, the Kings or San Jose Sharks, even though they both have fairly soft SOS numbers (.547 and 5.44, bottom-five in the league). And by the way, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins are both in that same neighborhood, which is good news for their playoff hopes.
One last funny quirk: The other team tied for the fifth-easiest schedule the rest of the way is… the Carolina Hurricanes.
Some teams have all the luck.
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