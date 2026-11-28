Still, after that, Florida is in a tenuous position, given its understandable slow start. The recent return of Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand will only help, and they've given themselves plenty of cushion. Still, it's only a couple of wins one way or the other, while the team directly behind them (the Rangers, .563 SOS left) have the same strength of schedule and a game in hand. It could be tight, but the Panthers could also pull away without much difficulty based on what we know of their roster.