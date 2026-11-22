So, even if Johnson trades a number of Canucks veterans – for argument’s sake, let’s say, goalie Thatcher Demko, left winger Jake DeBrusk and center Elias Pettersson – they’re still going to have to keep at least a few experienced on-ice hands around to help eventually pull them up the standings and into a place where they can compete to win. And that will be the real balancing act – deciding who to keep as guiding influences, and who to convert into the high-end assets this Vancouver squad desperately needs.