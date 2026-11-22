Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 3:50 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 3:50 PM
The Vancouver Canucks are the NHL's worst team, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Contrarily, the process the Canucks are going through is setting a foundation for long-term success. And while there's still much pain ahead for them, the Canucks need this process to eventually thrive.
Nobody in the Vancouver Canucks organization – not co-presidents of hockey operations Henrik and Daniel Sedin, GM Ryan Johnson, coach Manny Malhotra and his players – was under any illusions as to how the 2026-27 season was going to play out.
Indeed, the Canucks knew that, as the team focused on establishing a new iteration of the group, there were going to be many more days of pain and suffering than triumph and accomplishment. As part of Vancouver’s full rebuild, everyone involved with the Canucks was going to face trying times. And that’s exactly how things have unfolded thus far for them this year.
That doesn’t mean that, simply because Canucks employees saw grey clouds coming, it would be any easier to cope with the rain that followed. And after their first 25 games of the season, Vancouver has been just as subpar as most people projected.
They’re the worst team in the league, with a record of 6-18-1. Although they’ve won three of their past four games, the Canucks’ last dozen losses have all come in regulation time.
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But despite the losses continuing to pile up, the Canucks are building a solid culture as their foundation for the future. There's been no player backlash, no trade demands, no challenging of the coach or anyone in a position of authority.
Despite all the losing, Malhotra and Johnson have received full buy-in from their players.
Ideally, Canucks fans are hoping to be rewarded for their current display of patience by having the hockey gods deliver them the first-overall pick in the 2027 NHL draft. That would give them the opportunity to choose Landon DuPont.
The University of Michigan defenseman and Calgary native would instantly be Vancouver’s foundational blueliner.
That said, the draft lottery hasn’t been kind to the Canucks in their history, so Vancouver brass has to move ahead with a blueprint for success that doesn’t hinge on winning the first-overall pick.
By finishing in the league’s basement, the Canucks will assure themselves of a top-three pick, so, in theory, they’ll get a difference-maker. But if they’re going to rise in the relatively weak Pacific Division, Vancouver will have to develop and retain talent up and down the lineup.
So, even if Johnson trades a number of Canucks veterans – for argument’s sake, let’s say, goalie Thatcher Demko, left winger Jake DeBrusk and center Elias Pettersson – they’re still going to have to keep at least a few experienced on-ice hands around to help eventually pull them up the standings and into a place where they can compete to win. And that will be the real balancing act – deciding who to keep as guiding influences, and who to convert into the high-end assets this Vancouver squad desperately needs.
The San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames are all indicators of how patient the Canucks must be in the midst of a full rebuild.
The Sharks needed many losing years to acquire studs in Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Ivar Stenberg and Michael Misa. The Blackhawks got budding superstar center Connor Bedard, Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar after much suffering. And the Flames are still losing a ton of games as they transition from a perennial doormat to a legitimately competitive group. And the Hawks’ mighty struggles this season show how difficult it can be for a long-suffering team to emerge on the other side of the winning/losing spectrum.
But the route the Canucks have chosen to take is the most proven route to being a Stanley Cup front-runner. Vancouver ownership likely won’t get playoff revenue anytime soon, but by instilling a strong culture, they’re putting the team in a position to – eventually – turn the corner and be a Grade-A organization veterans and young players want to be part of.
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