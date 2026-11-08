Why It Might Be The Right Time For The Canucks To Sell High On Elias Pettersson

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026 9:00 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 9:00 PM
With center Elias Pettersson back to producing at a point-per-game rate, here's why the Vancouver Canucks should sell high on the 27-year-old now.
Elias Pettersson is playing like himself again, and that may be exactly why the Vancouver Canucks should consider moving him.
The center has four goals and 15 assists in 19 games this season, a sharp turnaround after two disappointing years. Pettersson credits the change to a healthier environment and working with a mental coach, which began at the end of last season.
“I wasn’t true to myself these last two years,” he told Sportsnet, adding that he feels “like myself, but better.”
Those around him see it too. GM Ryan Johnson said none of Pettersson’s production comes from cheating the game, pointing to his physicality, faceoffs and puck battles. Linemate Brock Boeser said the confidence is back, with Pettersson making the plays fans haven’t seen in years.
All that said, how much of what we’re seeing right now is temporary? With Pettersson, one never really knows.
Pettersson exploded for 39 goals and 102 points in 2022-23, then followed with an 89-point campaign the next season. Thinking they had the league’s next big superstar on their hands, the Canucks signed him to an eight-year contract with an $11.6-million cap hit on March 2, 2024.
His production dropped almost immediately.
He scored five goals and 14 points in the final 20 games of that season and managed one goal and six points in 13 playoff games. He followed with 45 points in 64 games, then 51 points in 74 games last year.
Some of that was undoubtedly due to a hostile environment where a rocky relationship with former Canuck J.T. Miller clearly impacted Pettersson’s play. But as much as we can use that as an excuse, it doesn’t explain everything. Pettersson just wasn’t as good. He buckled under the pressure of a big contract, and when the spotlight shone on him, he couldn’t handle it.
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How long before the pressure of a turnaround campaign starts to weigh on his production?
This season's underlying numbers already point to a few concerning trends. The Canucks are shooting 16.5 percent with Pettersson on the ice at even strength, according to naturalstatrick.com, higher than any full-season rate he has posted
If Pettersson keeps producing near a point per game through the trade deadline, his market value could rise enough to draw serious interest. Moving him then would let Vancouver maximize the return and limit the salary it would need to retain.
Plenty of potential trade suitors emerged when Pettersson wasn’t performing at the level everyone expected. Now that he appears to be back, the number of interested teams should rise. For the rebuilding Canucks, if they get a reasonable offer and can move off Pettersson’s contract, they should seriously consider doing so.
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