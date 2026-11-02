How The Ducks' Defensive Struggles Could Derail A Promising Season

thehockeynews.com

Why Luneau's Surprising Contract With The Ducks Is Quickly Looking Like A Steal

Not many hockey fans knew who Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau was before he signed his $43.2-million contract with just 14 NHL games under his belt. Now, through the early parts of the 2026-27 season, his deal is quickly looking like it could turn out to be bargain.