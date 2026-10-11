Why Luneau's Surprising Contract With The Ducks Is Quickly Looking Like A Steal

Boz Bloom-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 6:00 PM
Updated Oct 11, 2026 6:41 PM
Not many hockey fans knew who Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau was before he signed his $43.2-million contract with just 14 NHL games under his belt. Now, through the early parts of the 2026-27 season, his deal is quickly looking like it could turn out to be bargain.
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