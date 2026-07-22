How The NHL's New Centralized Broadcasts Grows The Game And Increases Fan Interest League-Wide

However, by making sure the central broadcast is talking about the game you're watching, as well as the games you probably aren't watching, they increase the likelihood that you see a highlight of Logan Cooley scoring a beautiful goal. That may microscopically increase the chances of someone tuning into part of a Utah Mammoth game. If nothing else, it makes you more aware of, as Mayer said, who the stars are in the league, and that's growing the game.