How The Pittsburgh Penguins Have Maximized Sidney Crosby's Offensive Impact

The Penguins’ usage of Crosby has changed drastically. During some of his peak years, Crosby started a lot of his shifts in the defensive zone due to his ability to win faceoffs, but also because he was reliable enough to defend his zone. In the 2015-16 season, Crosby started 213 of his shifts in the defensive zone at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.