Hurricanes Prospect Justin Robidas Was Born To Speed

At 5-foot-8, Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Robidas is one of the most undersized players in the AHL.
But that hasn't stopped him from producing a season that led to him playing an All-Star Game for the first time in his pro career.
The Texas native with Quebec roots plays for the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, and has scored 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 46 games.
Thanks to his smaller frame, Robidas is able to skate at lightning-quick speeds that are responsible for much of his offensive production.
He was the subject of a viral video in which he scored two goals in 19 seconds in a game against the Manitoba Moose on Jan. 11. And during the All-Star Skills Competition, he was the fastest skater in the Western Conference.
His speed is a birthright, in a way.
"I guess I was kind of fortunate to be born with it a little bit," said Robidas. "Being a smaller forward, I've had to adapt my game, and it's definitely something that I take pride in. Growing up, I've done a lot of power skating and worked on my skating a lot during the summer, and every summer pretty much, so I think that…would be one of my strengths."
The second-generation pro hockey player is also the son of former NHL defenseman and current Montreal Canadiens assistant coach Stephane Robidas.
Robidas said his father has pointed out some tricks that he should work on on the defensive side, but they also break down some video on offensive concepts.
"He definitely analyzes my game," said Robidas. "We do that together. Once a week, we train and get together and look at the past week's games. I'm a forward, and he might be defensive-oriented and will look at my game a bit on that side of things."
The training seems to be working.
Robidas' shooting percentage of 13.8 is ranked second among players with at least 150 shots on net.
While the 2021 fifth-rounder has maximized his potential because of his speed, it's also his ability to quietly find soft ice that has allowed Robidas to produce the third-most shots on goal in the AHL.
Robidas said he's worked with the development staff, such as the Hurricanes' director of player development, Peter Harrold.
"We've just been trying to find new ways to score, and I think that's one of them, (to try and) find the open ice, and if I'm able to have the puck on my stick in those areas, then I have a better chance of scoring."
Robidas is also in the last year of his entry-level contract, but he is confident that when the dust settles, his hockey will vouch for him.
"I try not to think about it too much," Robidas said. "I just think of it as another year. Obviously, we never know what's going to happen this summer, so just enjoying the moment and (playing) the best that I can. I feel I've been playing my best hockey of my career as of now, so am just continuing toward that. It's in the back of my mind, but I try not to think about it too much."
The 22-year-old brings some championship pedigree to the Wolves.
In 2022, the QMJHL Val-d'Or Foreurs traded their captain and face of the franchise to the Quebec Remparts. Robidas became a complementary player on the Quebec Remparts, coached by Hockey Hall of Famer and current Islanders coach Patrick Roy, helping the team win the 2022-23 QMJHL championship and the Memorial Cup.
That experience helped Robidas click so effectively with current linemates Bradly Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki.
"In my last two years (in Val-d'Or), I was the go-to guy, then you get traded, and then I fell into a more third-line role, (which) I had never lived before in my life," Robidas said. "It was challenging at first, but it helped me grow as a person and as a player, and I think just (helped adapt) to whoever you're playing with. This year with Ryan and Brad, (they're) two excellent players, and we complement each other really well. Obviously, Ryan's a great playmaker, Brad's a great scorer. I try to kind of be in between."
Robidas' biggest professional milestone so far came on April 5, 2025.
In just his second NHL game, he scored his first big league goal: a rebound against recently crowned Olympic gold medallist Jeremy Swayman in the final minute of Carolina's tilt against the Boston Bruins. Unfortunately, it was their only goal of the night to prevent a shutout as the Bruins handed the Hurricanes a 5-1 drubbing.
The loss did not ruin the celebratory atmosphere.
"It was awesome," Robidas said. "Obviously, it was disappointing not to get the win, but it will be a goal that I will remember forever, and it will be a great moment for me and my family.
"My family was not there in Boston. They were there the night before in Detroit. My best friend was there in Boston so he got to see it. My trainer and old coaches and some friends were there. It was great to spend that time after the game just celebrating with them and then talking with my dad, my mom and my sister. They were all very proud of me."
