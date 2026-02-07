Oilers' Quinn Hutson's Hard Working Mentality Highlights Hutson Family Influence In The NHL

The Hutson brothers might be the next big up-and-coming hockey royal family.
You've already seen defenseman Lane Hutson, a 2022 Montreal Canadiens second-round pick, lead all NHL rookies in points and assists last season and win the Calder Trophy.
Washington Capitals 2024 second-rounder and current Boston University defenseman, Cole Hutson, was the highest-scoring defenseman for Team USA in the 2024 U-18 worlds and the 2025 world juniors, winning the gold medal in the latter.
Lars Hutson, 17, is the youngest brother and currently plays junior hockey with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Unlike Lane and Cole, the oldest brother, Quinn Hutson, went undrafted.
The Illinois native had to dominate every level as an "overage" player just to be noticed before finally signing an entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers at 23.
All in all, Hutson has not only proven his doubters wrong but is on pace for a historic rookie season in the AHL as he continues a unique transition from an undrafted college free agent to a sensation in the level below the NHL.
"Yeah, it has helped me in my career to have to work that much harder," Hutson said. "I think it's made it easier every year I've transitioned. Obviously, it's a lot harder (and) different, slower path than most players take, but it definitely made me work a lot harder."
After years of grinding and climbing his way up the ladder of amateur hockey, Hutson finally finished what he hopes was just the first of many chapters of his professional hockey career: signing an entry-level contract with Edmonton on April 14, 2025.
"I thought that was super cool obviously (as) growing up, everyone dreams of playing in the NHL," said Hutson. "It was not a realistic goal until I was 16, 17, 18 years old, so finally getting that, it was so super cool."
Because the Oilers played him in two NHL games immediately after he left Boston University last season, they 'burned' the first season of his two-year deal.
Fortunately for Hutson, he signed another two-year contract extension worth $1.75 million on Jan. 12, taking another monkey off his back.
"Whenever it's a contract year for somebody, there is pressure in playing well," says Hutson. "When you get that out of the way, it takes that thought out of your brain while you are playing, so it makes it a lot easier to focus on hockey for the next couple of years."
All the way back in 2012, a young 10-year-old Hutson would travel to play in the annual Brick Invitational Tournament.
The location?
West Edmonton Mall.
Hutson finds him ending up in the city where he played that tournament as simple fate, and it did not factor into his signing with the Oilers.
"No, it didn't play into it, but I guess it just happened to be like that," says Hutson. "But yeah, full circle moment. (I) didn't really think of it like that. It's more of a coincidence than anything, but still pretty cool."
In 2014, his brother, Lane, also played in this tournament for the Detroit Little Caesars (now called the Detroit Jr. Red Wings).
In previous interviews, Hutson's brothers have told stories about the intense end-of-week summer workouts all four boys used to go through when Lane and Quinn were teammates at Boston University from 2022-24, before Lane departed for the Habs and Cole became Quinn's new teammate for the 2024-25 season.
"It just led to good competition," said the eldest Hutson brother. "The harder we compete, obviously we became better without even realizing it. So, every time we competed like that, and we still compete, we're just always getting better."
When asked how he fared in 2v2 competitions with his brothers, considering he is the only forward of the group, Hutson gave the most appropriate answer.
"I guess you can say…they (Cole, Lane, Lars) are just forwards on the blue line," says Hutson. "Obviously, they are very good at what they do, but we're all very offensive players."
Going back to Hutson's performance, the 24-year-old has made the transition from college to the AHL look seamless.
"Playing college hockey is very similar to AHL (when) playing older guys," says Hutson. "I started in college when I was 20 years old and played against guys who were 26 years old, and I am still playing against them. Now obviously, they're more skilled and smarter players. I think playing college is just as physical. Definitely, every night is a Game 7."
In fact, Hutson's play has been so good that he's on pace to score 72 points by the end of the season. That will be the most points by a rookie since the 2011-12 season, when Cory Conacher scored 80 points.
"I just found that out now," says a surprised Hutson. "But hopefully I can keep it going. I don't know about the record, but it would be pretty cool to have my name with (Conacher)."
Hutson had his greatest moment in his pro career yet when, after being called up by Edmonton on Dec. 15, he scored his first NHL goal, which turned out to be the game-winner on Dec. 18.
The opponent and venue?
"That was probably my 50th game playing at that rink (TD Garden)," says Hutson. "So, I was just super comfortable at that building. It honestly felt like a normal day for me to go in there. And doing that and scoring that goal in Boston in front of my old coaches and a couple of friends there. It was super cool."
Through hard work and determination, Hutson finds himself almost on the cusp of an NHL role at 24.
