Hurricanes Withstanding A Tsunami Of Injuries On Defense

It's getting so bad for the Carolina Hurricanes that even the guys replacing the injured guys are getting hurt.

Because that's exactly what happened Sunday night when Charles Alexis Legault went down with what's believed to be a lacerated hand in Sunday night's 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. While involved in a fracas with Bobby McMann, Legault fell and his hand made contact with the skate blade of Nicholas Robertson, who was down on the ice after being hit by Legault.

That puts the number of defensemen on the shelf for the Hurricanes to four, along with Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jalen Chatfield. It's a huge dent in the blueline for the Hurricanes, but somehow they've managed to enter Monday night's game as the top team in the Eastern Conference.

If the Hurricanes can somehow get through this spate of injuries and come out the other side, think of how much stronger they'll be when those guys come back.

