Hurricanes Pull Off Triumphant Comeback Victory In Toronto

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off an impressive 5-4 comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, as the team found a way to overcome a two-goal deficit, even despite losing another blueliner and having played the night before.

The Hurricanes really did deserve to win, outshooting the Leafs 47-20 overall and outchancing them 68-25 at 5v5, but they almost threw away what was overall a really strong performance.

Despite an early 1-0 (Sebastian Aho one-timer power play goal) and then 2-1 lead (Seth Jarvis from the slot for his 10th of the year), Carolina eventually found themselves in a 4-2 hole halfway through the game.

The Hurricanes looked so dangerous, with five breakaways in the second period alone, but they just couldn't score on any of those chances.

Pair that with the Maple Leafs converting on the few egregious Carolina defensive breakdowns and there was plenty of room to be frustrated.

I mean, when you're missing as many talented defensemen as the Hurricanes are, and they lost another one tonight as rookie Charles Alexis Legault exited the game due to a bad cut to his hand, things are gonna get a bit squirrely.

But credit to the Hurricanes for finding a way to crawl back into the game, especially with a dominant third period effort.

The Canes outshot Toronto 20-2 in the final frame and found the back of the net twice —Taylor Hall scored his third of the year, jamming home a rebound in front, and then Logan Stankoven got the eventual game-winner — to boost them to a fourth straight win and an 11-4-0 record.

Carolina's forecheck was on point all night and when the game came down to those critical moments, it was those key shifts that made the difference.

The Hurricanes now return home, where they'll host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

